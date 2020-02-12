NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said it would be up to the DOJ to pursue the case against the respondents.
Seek legal remedies, Palace tells Duterte critics facing raps
Alexis Romero (The Philippine Star) - February 12, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Critics of President Duterte who are facing charges in relation to an alleged ouster plot against the Chief Executive should avail themselves of all legal remedies as there was no politics involved in the filing of the complaints against them, Malacañang said yesterday.

This developed as the Department of Justice (DOJ) junked the sedition complaint filed by the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group against Vice President Leni Robredo, seven candidates of opposition coalition Otso Diretso and four Catholic bishops who were linked to videos accusing Duterte, his family and close allies of involvement in the illegal drug trade. 

State prosecutors indicted 11 of the 36 respondents – including former senator Antonio Trillanes IV, Jonnel Sangalang, Fr. Flaviano Villanueva and dismissed police official Eduardo Acierto – for conspiracy to commit sedition.?

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said it would be up to the DOJ to pursue the case against the respondents.?

“As a matter of policy, the President does not interfere in any proceeding involving the departments,” Panelo said at a press briefing.

“If that is the finding of the Department of Justice, let the law take its course,” he added. ?

Panelo said Trillanes and the other individuals who were indicted for conspiracy to commit sedition have the opportunity to defend themselves. ?

“Again, the President says, let the law takes its course. There are remedies available to them; they should avail themselves of these remedies,” he said. ?

Panelo disputed Robredo’s claim that the junking of the charges against her proved that the case was based on “politicking.“ ?

“We never engage with politics,” he said. “You know, the prosecutors, those investigating prosecutors know their task – to find probable cause. If the evidence presented to them does not show there is, then they have no other alternative but to dismiss the case.” ?

Also indicted were Peter Joemel Advincula alias Bikoy, Joel Saracho, Boom Enriquez, a certain Monique, Yolanda Ong, Vicente Romano III and Fr. Albert Alejo.?

Aside from Robredo, other individuals cleared of the charges included Archbishop Socrates Villegas; Bishops Teodoro Bacani, Pablo Virgilio David and Honesto Ongtioco; Sens. Leila de Lima and Risa Hontiveros; former senator Bam Aquino, former Magdalo representative Gary Alejano, lawyers Jose Manuel Diokno and Romulo Macalintal, former solicitor general Florin Hilbay, Samira Gutoc and former Quezon representative Lorenzo Tañada III.

State prosecutors dismissed the complaints of libel and cyber libel, estafa and obstruction of justice filed against the respondents.  ?

The bishops felt vindicated with the DOJ ruling clearing them of the sedition charges.

David said he is happy with the decision of the DOJ, but sad for the priests who were indicted.

“I still hope and pray that the charges against them be also dismissed soon by the courts,” David, a known critic of Duterte’s war on drugs, said.

Like David, Ongtioco was elated with the DOJ decision and thanked the people who believed and prayed for him.

“Peace and love. I am just happy and I thank you for all your prayers and support,” he said. 

Bacani said the decision is long overdue as the charges were orchestrated. He thanked his lawyers for exhausting all legal remedies to win the case filed against him. 

“That no probable cause decision was only right and long overdue. Those who filed the charges knew they only manufactured it. I thank our lawyers and the panel of prosecutors for upholding the truth,” he said. 

Villegas is thankful for the decision clearing him and 35 others, including three bishops, of the sedition charges.  

Villegas said he is praying for those who were indicted by the DOJ. 

He said he forgave those who falsely charged him.  – With Robertzon Ramirez, Eva Visperas

 

