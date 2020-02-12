Go dares Trillanes to face raps

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go yesterday challenged former senator Antonio Trillanes IV to man up and face the sedition charges filed against him after he was indicted by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday.

Go told reporters in Caloocan that Trillanes should answer for his actions after he allegedly maligned his reputation as well as that of President Duterte and his family during the previous elections even when the ex-legislator failed to show proof of his accusations.

“That’s his style. He soils the reputation of his rivals so he will appear clean. Whatever case is filed against you, face it and answer it in court,” Go said in Filipino.

He said that those responsible for the black propaganda thrown against him during the campaign period last year should be held accountable.

The DOJ has indicted Trillanes and 10 others for conspiracy to commit sedition over the “Ang Totoong Narcolist” video blogs that dragged the first family and Go in the illegal drug trade in the country.

“ You made me undress twice, now you get rid of the dirt in your face. You won’t fool the people. The Filipino is smart, he knows who resorts to black propaganda to dirty his rivals. Whatever you do to make yourself appear clean, nobody will believe you,” he added, lamenting how the former senator even forced him to remove his shirt to prove he had no incriminating tattoos.

Go, on the other hand, said that he respects the decision of the DOJ to clear Vice President Leni Robredo and several bishops of the sedition charges.