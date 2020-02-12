NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
The Civil Service Commission yesterday said that aside from intellectual intelligence, emotional intelligence is needed in public service.
STAR/File
CSC seeks to boost officials’ emotional intelligence
Michael Punongbayan (The Philippine Star) - February 12, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Public officials have been urged to develop strong emotional intelligence (EI), saying this is necessary for taking on the job of serving the people.

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) yesterday said that aside from intellectual intelligence, emotional intelligence is needed in public service.

The CSC is inviting government leaders and officials to attend a training program aimed at helping them manage and better handle their constituents.

The Civil Service Institute (CSI) leadership series titled Emotional Intelligence and Leadership will be conducted on March 18 at the CSC Resource Center in Quezon City. 

“This one-day learning and development event will focus on emotional intelligence as a crucial element for leaders to motivate their people and influence their organizations,” the CSC said. 

In the field of human resource (HR) management, the CSC said EI is defined as an individual’s capacity to understand and manage one’s emotions. 

“A leader’s EI is manifested in the way he or she handles interpersonal relationships, steers organizational performance and influences organizational culture. EI also encompasses wide-ranging leadership functions that go beyond technical skills,” the CSC said.

It said the learning forum is the first of four CSI leadership series activities for 2020, wherein public sector executives, managers, directors and division chiefs or those in equivalent positions are encouraged to participate.

The CSI leadership series is a learning and networking event held quarterly by the CSC to inspire government executives, directors and managers to continuously enhance their leadership effectiveness.

Participants are expected to learn from HR experts and be exposed to emerging trends and best practices of successful leaders and managers in both the public and private sectors.

Philstar
