Arriving passengers wearing protective masks wait for their luggage at the international airport in Manila on Feb. 3, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Number of suspected nCoV cases climbs to 382 — DOH
(Philstar.com) - February 11, 2020 - 6:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — The number of persons under investigation for possible novel coronavirus infection has risen to 382, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 266 individuals under watch for possible nCoV infection are still admitted in various hospitals, while 111 have already been discharged

The overall figure also includes the Philippines’ first three confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and the other two individuals who died due to other causes.

DOH said Monday that the country’s first nCoV patient—a 38-year-old woman from virus epicenter Wuhan, China—has been discharged. Her companion—a 44-year-old man—died from the virus on February 1.

The third case—a 60-year-old Chinese woman—has since returned to China.

The new coronavirus that emerged in China at the end of 2019 has killed over 1,000 people and infected 40,000 in the country.

The virus has spread to nearly 30 countries. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

