‘It’s not about me’: Nancy Binay favors ABS-CBN franchise renewal despite differences with network

MANILA, Philippines – Sen. Nancy Binay on Tuesday said she would vote for the renewal of franchise of broadcast giant ABS-CBN if it reaches the Senate.

This was despite her past issues against the network.

Binay, whose family members were embattled by a nationwide coverage on corruption allegations against them, believes they were not fairly treated by the network.

However, the senator said the renewal of ABS-CBN’s franchise is not about her.

“It’s not about me. Naiintindihan ko din naman iyong mga reklamo against ABS-CBN but mas mahalaga iyong freedom to information and access to information,” Binay said.

(It’s not about me. I understand the complaints against ABS-CBN but freedom to information and access to information is more important.)

“Kapag nawala itong ABS-CBN, malaking dagok iyon sa access natin to information. At siyempre iniisip din natin iyong mawawalan ng trabaho,” she also said.

(If we lose ABS-CBN, it would be a big blow on access to information. And of course, we also think about those who will lose their jobs.)

Around 10,000 to 11,000 media workers may lose their livelihood once the network ceases operations.

Binay’s remark came a day after Solicitor General Jose Calida Jr. filed a “very urgent” quo warranto petition to revoke the license of ABS-CBN.

The quo warranto is the same remedy used by Calida to oust Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno in 2018.

According to Rule 66 of the Rules of Court, this petition is a legal remedy or action to remove a person who “usurps, intrudes into, or unlawfully holds or exercises a public office, position or franchise.” It can also be applicable to an “association” such as ABS-CBN.

Calida filed the petition weeks before the franchise of the network expires on March 20.

This was also despite some bills to renew ABS-CBN’s franchise for 25 years are still pending at the Congress.

In his petition, Calida alleged the network committed illegal practices such as alleged foreign ownership, lack of operation permits and an “ingenious corporate layering scheme” without the Congressional approval.

For its part, the network denied these allegations and claimed it “appears to be an attempt to deprive Filipinos of the services of ABS-CBN."

"We reiterate that everything we do is in accordance with the law,” it said.