NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A security officer checks the temperature of tenants of an office building in Manila on February 3, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Employers urged to make 'work from home' an option amid nCoV threat
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 11, 2020 - 1:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — Employees must be given an option to “work from home” as the threat of the novel coronavirus that has infected over 40,000 people globally grows, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said.

The nCoV outbreak has killed more than 1,000 people across China since December, overtaking the global fatalities in the SARS epidemic in between 2002 and 2003. There have been two deaths outside mainland China: one in the Philippines and the other in Hong Kong.

In a statement Tuesday, Hontiveros said employers should prioritize the safety of their workers.

“Para sa mga empleyadong pwede namang ‘work from home,’ dapat may ganoong option. Kung hindi naman kailangan mag-commute ang empleyado araw-araw, mas mapapangalagaan ang kalusugan nila kapag pwedeng magtrabaho sa bahay,”

(Those who can work from home must be given that option. If they don’t have to commute to work every day, they could take better care of their health if they work from home.)

Sen. Joel Villanueva—head of committee on labor, employment and human resources development—earlier said the private sector should adopt telecommuting as a work arrangement for employees who task can be done remotely.

In 2018, President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act 11165 or the Telecommuting Act, which institutionalizes “work from home” arrangements in the private sector.

Hontiveros also called on employers to provide protective measures for their employees inside the workplace.

“All employees should have access to running water, soap, alcohol and hand sanitizer,” she said, adding surgical masks must be given to salesladies, cashiers and those working in the service sector.

At least 261 patients under investigation for possible nCoV are currently admitted, latest figure from the Department of Health showed.

2019 NCOV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS RISA HONTIVEROS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte rebuffs Trump on VFA
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Duterte disclosed last night that United States President Donald Trump is “trying to save” the Visiting...
Headlines
fbfb
Archaeologists unearth grave of WWII hero and banana ketchup inventor Maria Orosa
16 hours ago
Archaeologists unearthed the grave of Filipino WW II hero and scientist Maria Orosa, almost 75 years since her martyrdom...
Headlines
fbfb
124 Pinoys, Chinese residents arrive at NAIA from Xiamen
By Rudy Santos | 13 hours ago
A Philippine Airlines special flight arrived yesterday afternoon at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 from...
Headlines
fbfb
Trillanes sedition rap stays; Robredo, Otso cleared
By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
The Department of Justice yesterday dismissed the sedition complaint filed by the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation...
Headlines
fbfb
We can defeat the virus – Duterte
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
As the global death toll from the novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease continued to rise with no vaccine in sight,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
44 minutes ago
Employers urged to make 'work from home' an option amid nCoV threat
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 44 minutes ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros said employers should prioritize the safety of their workers.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
PAL, Cebu Pacific cancel Taiwan flights amid nCoV travel ban
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific announced the cancelation of flights between Manila and Taipei until further notice...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Robredo: Seeking to revoke ABS-CBN franchise is 'abuse of power'
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
In a statement Tuesday, the vice president said the filing of the quo warranto petition runs counter to the normal process...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Bureau of Immigration: Travel ban also covers Taiwan
3 hours ago
Visitors from Taiwan and Filipinos heading there are covered by an expanded travel ban amid the risk posed by the novel coronavirus,...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
4 more Pinoy ship crew in Japan positive for nCoV
By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
Four more Filipino crewmembers of luxury ship Diamond Princess are among the newly confirmed cases of novel coronavirus.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with