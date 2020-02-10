NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
Dr. Nerissa Sabarre, department head of emergency medicine at Pasig City General Hospital, shows to the media the isolation tent put up at the hospital premises as part of their preparation to contain the novel coronavirus, Feb. 2, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Duterte assures local officials gov't has enough funds to address nCoV impact
(Philstar.com) - February 10, 2020 - 9:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte Monday assured the local executives that the government has enough funds to address the impact of the novel coronavirus and urged them to keep their faith in the government as it works to contain the disease.

"If it goes out of hand, do not worry. (Finance Secretary Carlos) Dominguez has the money," the president said during a gathering of local executives in Pasay.

"I can assure you and we can defeat this virus," he added.

Duterte called on local governments to listen to Health Secretary Franciso Duque, who he said has a lot of experience handling diseases. He advised them to follow the protocols set by the national government, saying "trouble" would start if they are not complied with.

"Just believe in the government. In a crisis involving deaths and getting people safe, we will do our very best," the Philippine leader said.

"The national government remains to be on top of the threat of the coronavirus. We are prepared to handle this public health emergency in case the worst scenario happens," he added.

The president also chided what he described as "idiots" who are using the nCoV to sow fear.

"There are some kibitzers in politics, idiots if you may... they’re asking, what is the government of the Philippines doing? We do not see any infrastructure there to meet this... All, pessimistic. They just want to sow fear," he said.

"If only one person died and you hardly cannot connect it with the coronavirus, then that is really, you sound an alarm there and it’s a stupid thing."

Duterte also expressed readiness to repatriate Filipinos in areas affected by the virus.

"If the number of deaths increase and Filipinos are being driven away, whether you like it or not, I will bring them home. I will bring them home because they have no other country to seek shelter. It’s their country. Where else will they run to?" he said.

"We will go and we will marshal all available carriers there by ship or by air. We will get then. And of course, there will always be precautions. The caveat there is do not break the rules."

LATEST UPDATE: February 10, 2020 - 1:26pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

February 10, 2020 - 1:26pm

The Department of Foreign Affairs, through the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo, confirms that four other Filipinos aboard the Diamond Princess tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, February 9, media reports say.

They are now undergoing treatment in Japan.

February 10, 2020 - 10:44am

The Department of Health advises the public "to avoid attending, participating in, and organizing events that draw a huge number of attendees" in light of the risk of the 2019 novel coronavirus.

"To further minimize the risk of contracting 2019-nCoV [Acute Respiratory Disease], the public is advised to avoid crowded places and continue to practice self-protection measures," the DOH says in a statement signed by Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

February 10, 2020 - 8:27am

The number of confirmed infections in China's coronavirus outbreak has reached 40,171 nationwide with more than 3,000 new cases reported, the National Health Commission said Monday.

In its daily update, the commission said there had been 97 new deaths from the virus -- with 91 in hardest-hit Hubei province -- bringing the national toll to 908. -- AFP

February 10, 2020 - 8:08am

