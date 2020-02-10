DOLE says it gave P35 million in aid to 3,500 OFWs affected by nCoV travel ban

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment has provided P35 million to 3,500 overseas Filipino workers who have been affected by the travel ban to China and its special administrative regions Hong Kong and Macau.

The Philippines has temporarily banned travel to China and its two special administrative regions as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus. Because of the policy, OFWs who have work in China, Hong Kong and Macau are not allowed to leave the country.

"We immediately gave financial assistance of P10,000 per overseas worker and as of Friday, we already extended P35 million pesos to 3,500 OFWs, but that is also growing every day," DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello III said at a press briefing in Malacañang.

Bello said workers employed in Macau and Hong Kong may not be affected by the travel restriction because their employers have agreed to extend their vacation.

"Actually, there is no basis yet to say that the employment of these returning OFWs have been affected because we got verified information from our labor attaché in Hong Kong that the employers of our overseas workers there granted extension of vacation of our OFWs," the labor chief said.

For migrant workers employed in mainland China, the government would reach out to their employers to explain the travel ban, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ernesto Abella said.

Bello said his agency also has a reintegration program for OFWs who have been repatriated from Hubei, where the nCoV originated. He said repatriated workers who decide to stay in the Philippines would get at least P20,000 livelihood assistance.



"When they come here, no questions asked, as long as you are an OFW, active member of OWWA (Overseas Workers Welfare Administration), we give you financial assistance... We also have livelihood assistance. And then I’m sure most of them may also consider another employment opportunity, so we have also an alternative employment," Bello said.

"If they want to go to business rather than get another employment, we can provide them. Our minimum assistance is 20,000. It's not a loan, it's an assistance," he added. Bello said workers may also borrow as much as P1 million without interest so they can establish their own businesses.

The government is also offering a scholarship program for children of OFWs, the labor chief added.



A total of 32 Filipino workers from Hubei province in China have been repatriated and are now undergoing a 14-day quarantine at the Athletes' Village in Tarlac.

Abella could not say whether there would be a second batch of repatriates from China.

"No such request has reached us... The principle is we will repatriate any and all but we just have to go to the proper protocols of whether, you know, proper protocols of getting the right. But we will extend any and all as far as possible," the foreign affairs official said.

Bello said the Health department would observe the nCoV situation in China, Hong Kong and Macau for two weeks to determine if the government can lift the travel ban.