NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This undated image shows the US Embassy in Manila, Philippines.
Philstar.com/File
US Embassy: No change in visa policy in Philippines
(Philstar.com) - February 10, 2020 - 5:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — The United States Embassy in Manila clarified that its visa policy in the Philippines remains the same.

The embassy issued this statement following fraudulent advisories claiming the cancellation or revocation of tourist visas and the suspension of visa applications.

"These claims are not true," the US Embassy said in a statement Monday.

Misinformation on the US Embassy's visa policies supposedly come from impostors claiming to be an official US source.

The embassy stressed that its only official channels are its website and social media accounts.

"The official US Embassy website at https://ph.usembassy.gov and our official social media platforms are the best sources for accurate and current information," the US Embassy said.

Visa and passport fraud may be reported by emailing FPMManila@state.gov. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

UNITED STATES US EMBASSY US-PHILIPPINES TIES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Solgen Calida asks Supreme Court to revoke ABS-CBN franchise
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
The media company is now racing against time as its franchise will expire in March this year. A bill to extend its license...
Headlines
fbfb
'Questionable and alarming': Lawmakers say quo warranto vs ABS-CBN 'pre-empted' move of Congress
6 hours ago
Deputy House Speaker Johnny Pimentel (Surigao del Sur) called the quo warranto petition a “questionable and alarming...
Headlines
fbfb
Rio has new role in DICT, but still quitting
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 18 hours ago
Department of Information and Communications Technology Undersecretary Eliseo Rio Jr. vowed over the weekend to continue giving...
Headlines
fbfb
Resolution of sedition case vs Robredo, 35 others ready
By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
After almost six months since a sedition case was filed against Vice President Leni Robredo and 35 others, the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
Tagle leaves Manila to head top Vatican office
8 hours ago
The 62-year-old cardinal is moving to the Vatican to lead the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
17 minutes ago
DOJ junks sedition raps vs Robredo, Hontiveros, De Lima, 'Otso Diretso' bets
17 minutes ago
DOJ did not find probable cause to indict them for inciting to sedition, sedition, libel, estafa and obstruction of justice...
Headlines
fbfb
26 minutes ago
Pope Francis names Bishop Pabillo caretaker of Manila archdiocese
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 26 minutes ago
The pope announced Pabillo’s appointment as the apostolic administrator of the archdiocese Monday following the departure...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Palace says no need for Duterte to consult Cabinet on VFA abrogation
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Malacañang denied that there is a rift among Philippine officials over President Duterte's decision to walk out of...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
How the OFWs repatriated from Wuhan, China were screened and quarantined
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
According to the Health department, 49 persons are now under quarantine at the Athlete's Village in New Clark City.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
BI agents who checked ships that sailed through China, HK on 'home quarantine'
1 hour ago
Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said that the 19 agents boarded for inspection five cruise ships with passengers that...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with