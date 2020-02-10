US Embassy: No change in visa policy in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The United States Embassy in Manila clarified that its visa policy in the Philippines remains the same.

The embassy issued this statement following fraudulent advisories claiming the cancellation or revocation of tourist visas and the suspension of visa applications.

"These claims are not true," the US Embassy said in a statement Monday.

Misinformation on the US Embassy's visa policies supposedly come from impostors claiming to be an official US source.

The embassy stressed that its only official channels are its website and social media accounts.

"The official US Embassy website at https://ph.usembassy.gov and our official social media platforms are the best sources for accurate and current information," the US Embassy said.