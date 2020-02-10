BI agents who checked ships that sailed through China, HK on 'home quarantine'

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration placed 19 of its agents who boarded vessels that had passengers with travel history to China and its special administrative regions on “home quarantine,” saying this was enough since they showed no symptoms.

But according to documents obtained by Philstar.com, the bureau had initially planned to hold them at the Philippine Immigration Academy in Clark, Pampanga as a "necessary precaution."

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said that the 19 agents boarded for inspection five cruise ships with passengers that sailed to China, Hong Kong and Macau in the last 14 days.

The vessels arrived in the days in between January 25 and February 10, Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval said in a separate phone interview with Philstar.com.

She also stressed that the passengers that BI agents interacted with are not confirmed cases of nCoV, but merely travelled to “areas of concern.”

The Immigration agents under home quarantine were also assessed by the Bureau of Quarantine.

Morente said: “We are doing this as a preventive measure, to ensure that our officers are protected from the virus.”

‘Preventive measure’

Asked whether the Immigration initially set “home quarantine” as part of its protocol, Sandoval explained that "it’s not necessary to put them in quarantine. They are not manifesting symptoms."

She explained that the Immigration agents did not encounter passengers with confirmed nCoV cases and that the added directive is “just a preventive measure.”

Documents obtained by Philstar.com over the weekend however showed that Morente had initially ordered the Immigration agents to be quarantined at the Philippine Immigration Academy in Clark, Pampanga.

The BI chief specifically ordered the BI agents who conducted the boarding formalities for the following vessels to be quarantined:

MV Crystal Symphony, Saipan-Manila route

MV Seaborn Ovation, Hong Kong-Hundred Islands- Manila-Coron-Puerto Princesa, Palawan

MV Westerdam, Hong Kong-Manila

My World Dream, Hong Kong-Manila

According to a copy of Morente's order, the quarantine at the PIA in Clark was mandatory and was a "necessary precaution in the contagion of the 2019-Novel Corona Virus Acute Respiratory Disease (2019-nCOV ARD)."

"[You] are entitled to the payment of your respective salaries and other remuneration subject to usual accounting and auditing rules and regulations," Morente's order also read.

The bureau relayed Morente's directive through a letter to the Clark Development Corp.'s Health and Sanitation Division.

"The Bureau of Immigration recommends the following personnel for monitoring purposes to undergo two week quarantine in the Philippine Immigration Academy in Clark, Pampanga due to the possible exposure to [2019 nCoV] during their boarding formalities to the vessels en route to the countries where infections have been reported," the bureau's letter read.

A source told Philstar.com that the Health department's Bureau of Quarantine thumbed down the proposed quarantine site because it is too near places where people gather and transact business.

"It is a good thing that it was the BOQ itself that said the site could not be used for quarantine," the source said, adding it would have been better if the bureau had brought the agents to a hospital instead. — Kristine Joy Patag