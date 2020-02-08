NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this July 25, 2019 photo, some Metro Manila mayors and officials of the Metro Manila Development Authority and Department of Interior and Local Government meet ahead of the Metro Manila Council meeting.
Manila PIO/Released
DILG 14-day quarantine memo now only applies to China, Hong Kong, Macau
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 8, 2020 - 10:59am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government modified its earlier memorandum ordering a two-week quarantine period for all travelers from countries affected by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Acute Respiratory Disease outbreak.

As of Friday, the department's Memo Circular 2020-023 (Amended Guide to Action against the 2019 Novel Coronavirus) now only refers to travelers coming from China, Hong Kong and Macau.

“All other travelers from other nCoV-affected countries may undergo voluntary quarantine,” Interior Undersecretary and official spokesperson Jonathan Malaya announced on Friday.

The 2019 nCoV ARD has at least 31,481 confirmed cases globally, according to the latest World Health Organization situational report.

Almost all of the cases (99.14%) are in China, with 270 infections in 24 other countries.

The DILG memorandum orders local chief executives to organize barangay health emergency response teams, with a minimum ratio of one team for every population of 5,000.

RELATED: DILG orders creation of local task forces vs nCoV

They are also tasked to identify barangay isolation units — "a temporary facility within the barangay where persons arriving from a country with a confirmed nCoV case; or, have been exposed to an environment where patients with severe acute respiratory infections are being cared for, without regard to place of residence or history of travel; and manifesting symptoms, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and difficulty of breathing can voluntary submit themselves for check-up, screening and voluntary quarantine for purposes of the prescribed 14-day observation period."

In coordination with proper authorities, punong barangays under the said memo must strictly implement and monitor the two-week quarantine of people coming from China, Hong Kong and Macau (previously all countries affected by outbreak).

The Interior Department also flagged a fake infographic being circulated on social media claiming that the 14-day quarantine applies to all travelers arriving from virus-affected countries.

“We would like to clarify that the said infographic was not issued by this department,” the DILG posted on social media.

It advised the public to only follow official announcements posted on its website and verified social media accounts.

2019-NCOV DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT DILG JONATHAN MALAYA NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
First confirmed nCoV case in Philippines now tests negative — DOH
By Ratziel San Juan | 18 hours ago
The health official clarified, however, that the patient is still classified as a confirmed case.
Headlines
fbfb
‘Duterte wants DFA to send notice of VFA termination’
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
.
Headlines
fbfb
215 watched for nCoV; PUI dies of pneumonia
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
The number of persons under investigation for 2019 novel coronavirus infection across the country has reached 215, the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte invokes command responsibility on corruption
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
Invoking the principle of command responsibility, President Duterte warned all heads of offices to intensify the fight against...
Headlines
fbfb
DOLE chief apologizes for wrong report on OFW death in Dubai
12 hours ago
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III yesterday apologized to the government of Dubai for his pronouncement on Thursday that...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
8 minutes ago
DA to penalize abusive food traders, retailers manipulating prices
By Ratziel San Juan | 8 minutes ago
The Agriculture Department said it would strictly implement the Price Act of 1992, allowing them to pursue businesses found...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
DFA repatriation team assisting Filipinos in Wuhan, China
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
At least 56 have confirmed their intent to join the repatriation flight, the Foreign Affairs Department said.
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Pinay quarantined in Hong Kong, negative for nCoV
By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
The first Filipina domestic helper quarantined in Hong Kong has tested negative for any of the coronavirus strains, the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Capas government opposes quarantine in SEAG village
By Ding Cervantes | 12 hours ago
This town’s Mayor Rey Catacutan urged President Duterte and Health Secretary Francisco Duque III yesterday to “consider...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
No DICT anomaly, but Rio still quitting
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 12 hours ago
The conflict between Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Gregorio Honasan II and his top undersecretary,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with