NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A man (2L) wearing a facemask as a preventative measure following a coronavirus outbreak which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan, waits outside the glass doors of an elevator as he holds a newly purchased box of face masks after he and thousands of others lined up to buy them in Hong Kong on February 5, 2020.
AFP/Anthony Wallace
Filipina quarantined in Hong Kong tests negative for nCoV
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 7, 2020 - 4:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino put under quarantine in Hong Kong tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Friday.

“The first Filipino domestic worker quarantined in Hong Kong has been given a clean bill of health and is now discharged by the Hong Kong Department of Health,” DFA said.

The domestic worker—although “healthy and asymptomatic”—underwent a 14-day quarantine period after her employer became the first fatality in the citythe second victim of 2019-nCoV outside mainland China.

“She is now resting in her employer’s home which has been thoroughly sanitized by the Hong Kong Department of Health,” DFA said.

Some 230,000 Filipinos work in Hong Kong, a financial hub battered by months of political unrest and now a growing health crisis.

At least 22 people have tested positive for the virus in the city.

In mainland China—the origin of the epidemic—more than 600 people have died with 30,000 confirmed infections. The virus has since spread to more than 20 countries. 

 

2019 NCOV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipinos repatriated from Hubei to be quarantined in New Clark City
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 hours ago
After a two-week period under quarantine, the repatriated Filipinos will be discharged.
Headlines
fbfb
Global panic deepens over China virus as whistleblower doctor dies
By Helen Roxburgh | 7 hours ago
Ophthalmologist Li Wenliang died at 2:58 am, Wuhan Central Hospital said in a post on its verified account on Chinese social...
Headlines
fbfb
Ex-MRT 3 exec, in-law get 16 years for graft
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 16 hours ago
Former Metro Rail Transit Line 3 general manager Al Vitangcol III and his uncle-in-law Arturo Soriano have been sentenced...
Headlines
fbfb
6 passengers in Chinese couple’s flights show nCoV symptoms
By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Six passengers who traveled with the Chinese couple who were found to be carriers of the 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory...
Headlines
fbfb
Tarlac government not consulted on using New Clark City as quarantine zone
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 5 hours ago
The Department of Health did not consult the local government of Capas in Tarlac province over its decision to use the Athlete's...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
33 minutes ago
Kris Bernal engaged to business and life partner Perry Choi
By Ratziel San Juan | 33 minutes ago
Kapuso actress Kris Bernal and her longtime boyfriend-slash-business partner Perry Choi have finally sealed the deal!
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Korea temporarily suspends visa-free entry to Jeju amid nCoV threat
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Korean Embassy in Manila informed the bureau of the new travel ban policy on Monday that it was temporarily suspending the...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DOH: Measures put in place to ensure safety of communities near New Clark City
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The local government of Capas earlier appealed to President Rodrigo Duterte to consider other facilities as quarantine zone...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
BCDA assures safety of Capas residents amid plan to use New Clark City as quarantine zone
2 hours ago
The Bases Conversion and Development Authority on Friday assured the local government of Capas, Tarlac that “preventive...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Bello apologizes to Dubai gov't for 'anxiety' over announcement of Pinay worker's death
3 hours ago
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III has apologized to the government of Dubai for the “confusion” and “anxiety”...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with