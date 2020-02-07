Filipina quarantined in Hong Kong tests negative for nCoV

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino put under quarantine in Hong Kong tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Friday.

“The first Filipino domestic worker quarantined in Hong Kong has been given a clean bill of health and is now discharged by the Hong Kong Department of Health,” DFA said.

The domestic worker—although “healthy and asymptomatic”—underwent a 14-day quarantine period after her employer became the first fatality in the city — the second victim of 2019- nCoV outside mainland China.

“She is now resting in her employer’s home which has been thoroughly sanitized by the Hong Kong Department of Health,” DFA said.

Some 230,000 Filipinos work in Hong Kong, a financial hub battered by months of political unrest and now a growing health crisis.

At least 22 people have tested positive for the virus in the city.