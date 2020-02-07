NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said Thursday a 58-year-old Filipina domestic worker died of coronavirus. He, however, did not specify which strain.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, file
Bello apologizes to Dubai gov't for 'anxiety' over announcement of Pinay worker's death
(Philstar.com) - February 7, 2020 - 1:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III has apologized to the government of Dubai for the “confusion” and “anxiety” that his announcement on the death of a Filipina worker in the Middle Eastern city due to supposed coronavirus.

In a statement posted by News5, the Department of Labor and Employment said Bello “wishes to apologize to the government of Dubai for the confusion and whatever anxiety that the announcement may have caused.”

Bello said Thursday that a 58-year-old Filipina household worker in Dubai died of coronavirus, but did not specify the strain. The woman is from General Santos City and worked as a household worker for 28 years.

Hours after Bello’s announcement, Dubai Media Office clarified on Twitter that the Filipina worker died due to pneumonia.

“Dubai Media Office denies false statements attributed to the Philippine Labour Secretary regarding a Filipina dying in Dubai due to coronavirus.” it added.

“[T]he woman had tested negative for novel coronavirus,” it also said.

DOLE confirmed that Bello’s office later received a report from the Philippine Labor Office in Dubai that showed the results of confirmatory tests conducted by the Pathology and Genetics Department of the Dubai Health Authority.

DOLE said specimen of the Filipina worker yielded negative of the novel coronavirus.

The Labor department also noted that Bello announced the Filipina worker died of “corona virus” but did not cite that it was the novel coronavirus which started in Hubei province, in China.

The first cases of the 2019-nCoV ARD in the Middle East have been confirmed in the United Arab Emirates January 29.

The first confirmed cases in the Middle East are four members of a family that traveled from Wuhan City, the epicenter of the outbreak in China's Hubei province, according to a report from CNBC.

The official Chinese death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose on Friday to 636, with the government saying total infections had climbed to 31,161. — Kristine Joy Patag with report from News5

2019 NCOV DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SILVESTRE BELLO III
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipinos repatriated from Hubei to be quarantined in New Clark City
By Ratziel San Juan | 21 hours ago
After a two-week period under quarantine, the repatriated Filipinos will be discharged.
Headlines
fbfb
Global panic deepens over China virus as whistleblower doctor dies
By Helen Roxburgh | 6 hours ago
Ophthalmologist Li Wenliang died at 2:58 am, Wuhan Central Hospital said in a post on its verified account on Chinese social...
Headlines
fbfb
Ex-MRT 3 exec, in-law get 16 years for graft
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
Former Metro Rail Transit Line 3 general manager Al Vitangcol III and his uncle-in-law Arturo Soriano have been sentenced...
Headlines
fbfb
Pinay domestic helper dies of coronavirus in Dubai
By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
A 58-year-old Filipina domestic helper who was confirmed to have been infected with coronavirus died recently in Dubai, United...
Headlines
fbfb
6 passengers in Chinese couple’s flights show nCoV symptoms
By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Six passengers who traveled with the Chinese couple who were found to be carriers of the 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
22 minutes ago
All 441 contacts of nCoV patient traced — DOH
By Ratziel San Juan | 22 minutes ago
The Epidemiology Bureau and the PNP-CIDG have identified all of the 441 contacts of the first and second case of the 2019...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Bello apologizes to Dubai gov't for 'anxiety' over announcement of Pinay worker's death
1 hour ago
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III has apologized to the government of Dubai for the “confusion” and “anxiety”...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Over 500 Filipinos aboard quarantined ship in Japan — envoy
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
The infected Filipino seafarer has been brought by Japanese authorities to a hospital for testing and treatment.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
CHR: Don't let nCoV hysteria result in 'irrational' treatment of people
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Commission on Human Rights cautined the public against vilifying others on the basis of race.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Flights from China only carry Filipinos, foreigners with permanent visas — Immigration
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Some international airlines have continued operations to China and Philippines amid the travel ban, but they carry Filipinos...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with