Bello apologizes to Dubai gov't for 'anxiety' over announcement of Pinay worker's death

MANILA, Philippines — Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III has apologized to the government of Dubai for the “confusion” and “anxiety” that his announcement on the death of a Filipina worker in the Middle Eastern city due to supposed coronavirus.

In a statement posted by News5, the Department of Labor and Employment said Bello “wishes to apologize to the government of Dubai for the confusion and whatever anxiety that the announcement may have caused.”

Nilinaw ng DOLE na hindi namatay dahil sa novel coronavirus ang Pinay sa Dubai. Nagbase raw kasi sa paunang impormasyon ang kalihim, pero lumabas sa confirmatory tests mula sa Philippine Labor Office sa Dubai na negatibo ito mula sa virus. pic.twitter.com/gMN7y5CWQP — News5 AKSYON (@News5AKSYON) February 7, 2020

Bello said Thursday that a 58-year-old Filipina household worker in Dubai died of coronavirus, but did not specify the strain. The woman is from General Santos City and worked as a household worker for 28 years.

Hours after Bello’s announcement, Dubai Media Office clarified on Twitter that the Filipina worker died due to pneumonia.

“Dubai Media Office denies false statements attributed to the Philippine Labour Secretary regarding a Filipina dying in Dubai due to coronavirus.” it added.

“[T]he woman had tested negative for novel coronavirus,” it also said.

DOLE confirmed that Bello’s office later received a report from the Philippine Labor Office in Dubai that showed the results of confirmatory tests conducted by the Pathology and Genetics Department of the Dubai Health Authority.

DOLE said specimen of the Filipina worker yielded negative of the novel coronavirus.

The Labor department also noted that Bello announced the Filipina worker died of “corona virus” but did not cite that it was the novel coronavirus which started in Hubei province, in China.

The first cases of the 2019-nCoV ARD in the Middle East have been confirmed in the United Arab Emirates January 29.

The first confirmed cases in the Middle East are four members of a family that traveled from Wuhan City, the epicenter of the outbreak in China's Hubei province, according to a report from CNBC.

The official Chinese death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose on Friday to 636, with the government saying total infections had climbed to 31,161. — Kristine Joy Patag with report from News5