PhilHealth reminds hospitals: Don't turn away suspected nCoV patients

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation has reminded its accredited hospitals not turn away patients with suspected case of the novel coronavirus.

In an advisory, PhilHealth President and Chief Executive Officer retired Brig. Gen. Ricardo Morales directed accredited Level 2-3 hospital to accept all persons under investigation.

“Refusal to provide care to said patients shall be considered a violation of the signed Performance Commitment and shall be dealt with by the Corporation accordingly,” Morales added.

Level 2-3 hospitals “are expected to have a capacity to perform quarantine and manage infectious diseases,” the advisory read.

Morales stressed that medical quarantine of suspected cases is as important as the provision of appropriate medical care to confirmed cases of nCoV in breaking the infection chain.

The Health department reported three confirmed cases in the country, all Chinese nationals, and one fatality.

The Philippines has 133 patients under monitoring for suspected nCoV cases. Of this, 115 are currently admitted and isolated, while 16 have been discharged under strict monitoring.

Among the PUIs, 63 are Filipinos, 54 are Chinese and 16 are other nationalities. Thirty-two of them have history of travel to Wuhan.

PhilHealth earlier said its Board of Directors approved a benefit package for members who are PUIs and are under isolation.

“Treatment due to coronavirus infection is covered and paid for using case rates,” Morales said in a statement February 3.

“In more severe cases where an infection leads to moderate or high-risk pneumonia, the social health insurer likewise covers attendant medical costs incurred by the patients,” he added. — Kristine Joy Patag