El Nido’s Pangulasian Island bags Conde Nast Middle East’s Gold List Award for 2020

MANILA, Philippines— An El Nido private island recently won the international travel and lifestyle magazine Conde Nast Traveler Middle East’s Gold List Award for 2020, an award recognizing environmental-friendly hotels around the world.

Conde Nast recognized Pangulasian Island Resort, the eco-luxury island of El Nido Resorts for its “green efforts.”

This private island is also known as “the Island of the Sun,” enchanting tourists with its breathtaking views of the sunrise and sunset. It fronts El Nido’s white sand beach and pristine turquoise water and has 42 villas surrounded by lush greenery.

The renowned travel magazine described Pangulasian as “a private island with an abundance of green initiatives, from water and energy conservation to coastal cleanups, wildlife protection and EcoReefs to help replenish coral, the Philippines’ El Nido Pangulasian Island gives the local look an ever more eco touch.”

Conde Nast featured the best sustainable and eco-conscious hotels globally for its Gold List. This year’s roster included “hotels that are not only excellent in service and appearance but also have the best green practices and standards.”

In 2018, El Nido was one of the voted “Best Resorts World of the World” on its Traveler Readers Choice Awards.

The island also ranked fifth on the magazine’s “24 Best Island Beaches in the World” list released February 2019.

Early this year, El Nido made it to this year’s top 50 best solo travel destinations in the world, according to American news website HuffPost. — Rosette Adel