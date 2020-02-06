NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This undated image shows the aerial view of El Nido Resorts’ Pangulasian Island, also known as the “Island of the Sun."
El Nido Resorts/Released
El Nido’s Pangulasian Island bags Conde Nast Middle East’s Gold List Award for 2020
(Philstar.com) - February 6, 2020 - 12:39pm

MANILA, Philippines— An El Nido private island recently won the international travel and lifestyle magazine Conde Nast Traveler Middle East’s Gold List Award for 2020, an award recognizing environmental-friendly hotels around the world.

Conde Nast recognized Pangulasian Island Resort, the eco-luxury island of El Nido Resorts for its “green efforts.”

This private island is also known as “the Island of the Sun,” enchanting tourists with its breathtaking views of the sunrise and sunset. It fronts El Nido’s white sand beach and pristine turquoise water and has 42 villas surrounded by lush greenery.

The renowned travel magazine described Pangulasian as “a private island with an abundance of green initiatives, from water and energy conservation to coastal cleanups, wildlife protection and EcoReefs to help replenish coral, the Philippines’ El Nido Pangulasian Island gives the local look an ever more eco touch.”

Conde Nast featured the best sustainable and eco-conscious hotels globally for its Gold List. This year’s roster included “hotels that are not only excellent in service and appearance but also have the best green practices and standards.”

In 2018, El Nido was one of the voted “Best Resorts World of the World” on its Traveler Readers Choice Awards.

The island also ranked fifth on the magazine’s  “24 Best Island Beaches in the World” list released February 2019.

Early this year, El Nido made it to this year’s top 50 best solo travel destinations in the world, according to American news website HuffPost. — Rosette Adel

CONDE NAST CONDE NAST TRAVELER MIDDLE EAST EL NIDO PANGULASIAN ISLAND
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOH: Woman who has since returned to China is third nCoV case in Philippines
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"The DOH confirms that a sample from a 60-year-old female tested postive of the 2019-nCoV. This is the third case of nCoV...
Headlines
fbfb
House panel approves divorce bill
By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
A committee in the House of Representatives approved in principle yesterday the Marriage Dissolution Bill, a measure equivalent...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines has 3rd nCoV case
By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
A 60-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan City is the Philippines’ third confirmed 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate: Faeldon must face raps on GCTA
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
The Senate has approved a committee report recommending the filing of graft and bribery charges against former Bureau of Corrections...
Headlines
fbfb
Filipino seafarer among 10 confirmed nCoV in Japanese cruise ship — report
22 hours ago
A Filipino seafarer is one of the 10 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus aboard a Japanese cruise ship.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Lorenzana: Philippines doesn't need the VFA indefinitely
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
Lorenzana said that while the VFA was “born out of a mutual need” between the Philippines and the US, the main...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Locsin: Mutual Defense Treaty like a 'deflated balloon' without VFA, EDCA
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
The Philippines' top diplomat compared the country's Mutual Defense Treaty with the United States to a "deflated balloon"...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Return to 'no man's land': Residents of 'Pulo' come home weeks after eruption
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 2 hours ago
Taal Volcano in Batangas unleashed columns of ash after 43 years of deep slumber on the afternoon of January 12.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
'Not a death sentence': DOH says 98% of nCoV patients get better
3 hours ago
Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo said 98% of the individuals affected by the illness will recover.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
DepEd working on ticket refunds, alternatives after postponing activities over nCoV
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
"We are currently gathering information regarding passengers and tickets purchased, and negotiating with the airlines for...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with