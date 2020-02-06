NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
File photo shows Mayon Volcano in Albay. Phivolcs said Wednesday that "crater glow" has been observed in the volcano, which suggests that "remnant magma" may be rising to the shallow levels.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, File
Tool in monitoring Mayon Volcano stolen — Phivolcs
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - February 6, 2020 - 9:23am

MANILA, Philippines — Instrument being used in monitoring Mayon Volcano has been stolen, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Thursday.

In a release, Phivolcs said that the two solar panels with 150 watts each were stolen from its Mayon Resthouse station, were equipment for earthquake monitoring, Global Positioning System (GPS) and tiltmeter are located.

“This was discovered by Mayon Volcano Observatory personnel during their routing inspection and preventive maintenance service on 5 February 2020,” Phivolcs added.

“With less of power supply, no data will be transmitted from this station and consequently will affect the monitoring of Mayon Volcano,” it stressed.

Crater glow in Mayon

On Wednesday, state volcanologists said they observed a “crater glow” at Mayon Volcano in Albay in the past two days. This indicates that there may be upward movement of “remnant magma” from the volcano’s last eruption.

Alert Level 2 is still in effect over Mayon, which means the volcano remains at a “moderate level of unrest.”

Mayon last erupted in 2018, but state volcanologists observed a “slight swelling or inflation of the edifice” since the beginning of February 2019.

The agency recommended that entry into the six kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone and a precautionary seven kilometer radius Extended Danger Zone from Anoling, Camalig to Sta. Misericordia, Sto. Domingo be prohibited.

“The public is reminded that sudden explosions, lava collapse, pyroclastic density currents or PDCs and ashfall can occur without warning and threaten areas in the upper to middle slopes of Mayon. People residing close to these danger areas are also advised to observe precautions against rockfalls, PDCs and ashfall,” it said.

Phivolcs urged the public to help in taking care of its monitoring instruments and called on them to report any untoward incident.

It stressed that under Republic Act 10344 or the Risk Reduction and Preparedness Equipment Protection Act of 2012, stealing, unauthorized taking, keeping or tampering of government risk reduction and preparedness equipment will be penalized. — with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico

