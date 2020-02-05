NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this May 8, 2019 photo, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo hold briefing on alleged conspiracy against the Duterte administration.
The STAR/Alexis Romero
NEDA set to submit draft EO on land use to agencies
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - February 5, 2020 - 6:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — The draft executive order (EO) on land use would be transmitted to concerned government agencies soon so they could provide inputs on the proposed policy, Malacañang said Wednesday.

The Duterte administration is planning to issue an EO on land use planning pending the passage of a law institutionalizing the policy. The order will outline mechanisms that will harmonize the government's land use policies.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Undersecretary Adora Navarro discussed the salient points of the draft EO during last Monday's Cabinet meeting.

"The draft shall be submitted to concerned agencies of the government in order that the latter can comment on the same, and their comments be duly considered," Panelo said in a statement.

President Rodrigo Duterte has been pushing for the passage of a law on national land use since 2017. During his 2018 state of the nation address, Duterte said the law would address competing land requirements for food, housing business and environmental conservation.

The proposed national land use act, which also aims to ensure sustainable and rational use of the country's land and physical resources, is one of the priority measures of the administration.

In a recent statement, NEDA chief Ernesto Pernia said land use policies must be clear on where and how much space would be allocated for agricultural production and where and how much space would be dedicated to settlements development to meet housing demand. He said the policy should also specify what areas would be allocated for industries and economic activity and which spaces should be protected for environmental sustainability.

NATIONAL ECONOMIC AND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
How the 2019 nCoV caused worldwide panic: A timeline
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
Here is a chronological timeline of events as they happened, according to the World Health Organization. 
Headlines
fbfb
NEDA not consulted on ‘Duterte Legacy’ numbers — Pernia
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said the “Duterte Legacy” numbers were not shown to him for ...
Headlines
fbfb
Filipinos from Hubei arriving Saturday, to be quarantined in Nueva Ecija
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ernesto Abella earlier said at least 42 Filipinos in China’s Hubei province have requested...
Headlines
fbfb
Ateneo scientist studies coco oil vs nCoV
By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
A Filipino scientist has proposed studying the potential use of coconut oil as a possible treatment for the novel corona...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawyers may now take MCLE classes online — SC
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that its en banc approved the rules and regulations in the conduct with MCLE online, which...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
31 minutes ago
The ban on arrivals from China, Hong Kong and Macau explained
By Kristine Joy Patag | 31 minutes ago
Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente sought for the understanding amid the travel ban, as he stressed that the measure is...
Headlines
fbfb
37 minutes ago
Duterte approves measures to address plummeting copra prices
By Alexis Romero | 37 minutes ago
Government agencies will soon prioritize the use of coconut products in their events and projects as part of the efforts to...
Headlines
fbfb
56 minutes ago
Duterte OKs DepEd program 'Sulong EduKalidad'
By Alexis Romero | 56 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has approved a program that seeks to review the K to 12 program and enhance the skills of teachers...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DOH: nCoV patient from Wuhan is improving but still infected
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The latest test done on the 38-year-old woman from Wuhan, China—the ground zero of the deadly virus—however showed...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Filipino seafarer among 10 confirmed nCoV in Japanese cruise ship — report
2 hours ago
A Filipino seafarer is one of the 10 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus aboard a Japanese cruise ship.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with