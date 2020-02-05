NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte greets some members of the Cabinet prior to the start of the 46th Cabinet Meeting at the Malacañan Palace on February 4, 2020.
Presidential photo/Alfred Frias
Duterte approves measures to address plummeting copra prices
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - February 5, 2020 - 6:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Government agencies will soon prioritize the use of coconut products in their events and projects as part of the efforts to help farmers affected by the fluctuating price of copra.

The issuance of an executive order urging state agencies to patronize food and non-food coconut products was one of the proposals discussed during last Monday's Cabinet meeting, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said.

Other mitigation measures suggested by Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) administrator Benjie Madrigal were ensuring full compliance of the two percent coconut methyl ester (CME) blend mandated by the Biofuels Act of 2006 and inclusion of a proposed bill on CME in the president’s priority legislative agenda.

"These were approved by the president," Panelo said in a statement issued Wednesday.

Previous reports said the price of copra went up to P25.50 per kilogram at mill-gate in November from P12 to P17 per kilogram but millers continue to push for a policy raising the CME content on fuels.

Last month, the PCA said the fluctuation of domestic copra price is cyclical and is beyond the control of the government. The agency noted that the global coconut oil price on the other hand is determined by the supply and demand situation of other vegetable oils like oil palm, soybean, rapeseed, sunflower and olive oil.

While the Philippines is the biggest coconut oil exporter in the world, coconut oil is just one of the many vegetable oils produced in the world so its price is greatly affected by the price movements of other vegetable oils, PCA added.

PHILIPPINE COCONUT AUTHORITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
How the 2019 nCoV caused worldwide panic: A timeline
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
Here is a chronological timeline of events as they happened, according to the World Health Organization. 
Headlines
fbfb
NEDA not consulted on ‘Duterte Legacy’ numbers — Pernia
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said the “Duterte Legacy” numbers were not shown to him for ...
Headlines
fbfb
Filipinos from Hubei arriving Saturday, to be quarantined in Nueva Ecija
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ernesto Abella earlier said at least 42 Filipinos in China’s Hubei province have requested...
Headlines
fbfb
Ateneo scientist studies coco oil vs nCoV
By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
A Filipino scientist has proposed studying the potential use of coconut oil as a possible treatment for the novel corona...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawyers may now take MCLE classes online — SC
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that its en banc approved the rules and regulations in the conduct with MCLE online, which...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
24 minutes ago
NEDA set to submit draft EO on land use to agencies
By Alexis Romero | 24 minutes ago
The draft executive order on land use would be transmitted to concerned government agencies soon so they could provide inputs...
Headlines
fbfb
31 minutes ago
The ban on arrivals from China, Hong Kong and Macau explained
By Kristine Joy Patag | 31 minutes ago
Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente sought for the understanding amid the travel ban, as he stressed that the measure is...
Headlines
fbfb
56 minutes ago
Duterte OKs DepEd program 'Sulong EduKalidad'
By Alexis Romero | 56 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has approved a program that seeks to review the K to 12 program and enhance the skills of teachers...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DOH: nCoV patient from Wuhan is improving but still infected
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The latest test done on the 38-year-old woman from Wuhan, China—the ground zero of the deadly virus—however showed...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Filipino seafarer among 10 confirmed nCoV in Japanese cruise ship — report
2 hours ago
A Filipino seafarer is one of the 10 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus aboard a Japanese cruise ship.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with