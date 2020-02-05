DOH: nCoV patient from Wuhan is improving but still infected

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ first case of the 2019 novel coronavirus remains in the hospital, although her condition has improved, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

"Our first case has not been sick for the past week. No fever, no cough, no cold," Undersecretary Eric Domingo, department spokesperson, said in a press briefing.

The latest test done on the 38-year-old woman from Wuhan, China—the ground zero of the outbreak—however showed she remains infected.

"But there are signs that her viral load is declining. The virus has decreased but she still tested positive so we could not discharge her yet," Domingo said in a mix of English and Filipino.

The woman from Wuhan and her companion, a 44-year-old man who has since died, traveled to the Philippines from the central Chinese city via Hong Kong. From there, they took a fight to Cebu, then flew to Dumaguete.

Days later, the couple went to Manila and were admitted to San Lazaro Hospital, a referral facility for infectious and communicable diseases. The man died Saturday.

DOH reported Wednesday the third case of nCoV in the Philippines: a 60-year-old Chinese woman.

Domingo said the agency has started tracing those who may have come in contact with the woman, who has since returned to China.

The number of persons under watch for possible nCoV stood at 133. Of the figure, 32 came from Wuhan before visiting the Philippines.