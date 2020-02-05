NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
People wearing face masks walk past the main gates of the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila on February 2, 2020.
AFP/Maria Tan
DOH: nCoV patient from Wuhan is improving but still infected
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 5, 2020 - 5:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ first case of the 2019 novel coronavirus remains in the hospital, although her condition has improved, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

"Our first case has not been sick for the past week. No fever, no cough, no cold," Undersecretary Eric Domingo, department spokesperson, said in a press briefing.

The latest test done on the 38-year-old woman from Wuhan, China—the ground zero of the outbreak—however showed she remains infected.

"But there are signs that her viral load is declining. The virus has decreased but she still tested positive so we could not discharge her yet," Domingo said in a mix of English and Filipino.

The woman from Wuhan and her companion, a 44-year-old man who has since died, traveled to the Philippines from the central Chinese city via Hong Kong. From there, they took a fight to Cebu, then flew to Dumaguete.

Days later, the couple went to Manila and were admitted to San Lazaro Hospital, a referral facility for infectious and communicable diseases. The man died Saturday.

DOH reported Wednesday the third case of nCoV in the Philippines: a 60-year-old Chinese woman.

Domingo said the agency has started tracing those who may have come in contact with the woman, who has since returned to China.

The number of persons under watch for possible nCoV stood at 133. Of the figure, 32 came from Wuhan before visiting the Philippines.

2019 NCOV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
How the 2019 nCoV caused worldwide panic: A timeline
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
Here is a chronological timeline of events as they happened, according to the World Health Organization. 
Headlines
fbfb
NEDA not consulted on ‘Duterte Legacy’ numbers — Pernia
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said the “Duterte Legacy” numbers were not shown to him for ...
Headlines
fbfb
Filipinos from Hubei arriving Saturday, to be quarantined in Nueva Ecija
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ernesto Abella earlier said at least 42 Filipinos in China’s Hubei province have requested...
Headlines
fbfb
Ateneo scientist studies coco oil vs nCoV
By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
A Filipino scientist has proposed studying the potential use of coconut oil as a possible treatment for the novel corona...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawyers may now take MCLE classes online — SC
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that its en banc approved the rules and regulations in the conduct with MCLE online, which...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
24 minutes ago
NEDA set to submit draft EO on land use to agencies
By Alexis Romero | 24 minutes ago
The draft executive order on land use would be transmitted to concerned government agencies soon so they could provide inputs...
Headlines
fbfb
37 minutes ago
Duterte approves measures to address plummeting copra prices
By Alexis Romero | 37 minutes ago
Government agencies will soon prioritize the use of coconut products in their events and projects as part of the efforts to...
Headlines
fbfb
56 minutes ago
Duterte OKs DepEd program 'Sulong EduKalidad'
By Alexis Romero | 56 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has approved a program that seeks to review the K to 12 program and enhance the skills of teachers...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
House panel approves divorce bills
3 hours ago
A House of Representatives committee has approved measures seeking the legalization of divorce in the Philippines.
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
At least one Filipino worker under quarantine in Hong Kong
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"It's not true that our Filipinos cannot exit China. There are flights available except from the Hubei area," Foreign Affairs...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with