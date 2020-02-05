House panel approves divorce bill

MANILA, Philippines — A House of Representatives committee has approved measures seeking the legalization of divorce in the Philippines.
House committee on population and family relations approved House Bills 100, 838 and 2263 that seek to legalize divorce and dissolution of marriage in the country.
Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay), author of HB 100 or the Absolute Divorce Bill, will head the technical working group.
Lagman noted that this was the farthest any bill on legalizing divorce has reached the legislative branch.
Lagman called on other lawmakers to stop talking about divorce "as if it were the greatest of all tragedies" in the upcoming plenary session.
"Divorce is not a monster that will destroy marriages and wreck marital relationships. Let us be clear about this — the monsters that lead to the demise of a marriage are infidelity, abuse, financial problems, lack of intimacy and communication and inequality," Lagman said.
Rep. Eddie Villanueva (CIBAC Party-List), meanwhile, said the passage of a divorce bill is unnecessary as it does not address issues of high cost of litigation and slow-grinding disposition of cases.
