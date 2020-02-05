Police tracker teams to look for passengers on same flights as nCoV patients

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government has ordered the national police force to assist the Department of Health in tracking down people who may have come in contact with the country's first two confirmed cases of novel coronavirus.

In a statement Wednesday, DILG spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, PNP chief, was directed to secure flight manifests from the airlines and locate the whereabouts of the passengers who took the same flights as the couple from Wuhan—the ground zero of the virus that has killed almost 500 people.

“The PNP chief, in turn, has directed the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group under Police Major General Joel Coronel to deploy tracker teams for this purpose. The CIDG will be under the supervision of Police Lieutenant General Guillermo Eleazar,” Malaya said.

Tracker teams are generally used to find fugitives.

CIDG will also tap all PNP units nationwide, if necessary.

"We ask the cooperation of the public and all local government units in this important task to contain the spread of this disease in our country. All DILG and PNP assets will be deployed as may be necessary," Malaya said.

Poor contact-tracing efforts

The order came a day it was found during a Senate hearing Tuesday that only 58 of the 331 passengers who were in the same flights as the nCoV carriers have been contacted by the government.

The disclosure of poor contact-tracing efforts led to finger-pointing by Cabinet officials and lawmakers who lamented the Health department's “failure of leadership.”

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said airlines were not sharing contact details and invoking the confidentiality of passenger records—a claim that carriers Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific have disputed.

The Philippines' confirmed novel coronavirus cases—a 38-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man who has since died—traveled from Wuhan via Hong Kong. From there, they took a flight to Cebu, then flew to Dumaguete.

Days later, the couple went to Manila and were admitted to the San Lazaro Hospital, a referral facility for infectious and communicable diseases. The man died Saturday.

The novel coronavirus has spread to more than 20 countries, prompting several government, including the Philippines, to implement travel restrictions and airlines to suspend flights to and from China.

The number of individuals in the country being monitored for possible nCoV stood at 105, latest DOH data showed.