No slowing down for Duterte amid novel coronavirus fears

MANILA, Philippines — Fears over the novel coronavirus won't stop President Rodrigo Duterte from shaking hands with other people and limit his public engagements as he maintained that nobody knows the time and the manner of one's death.

"When my time comes, it will come. When your time comes, we will know because you will be absent. And we will not see you anymore," Duterte said last Monday when asked whether he would limit his public events due to the threat posed by the novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease or 2019-nCoV ARD.

"How sure are you that you will die? Or how sure are you that I will die of - or maybe even to speculate that I shake hands and get the virus? Of course, I shake hands. We just saw each other at the Change of Command, and I have to shake hands with people," he added.

Duterte was referring to the change of command ceremony at the Navy headquarters in Manila, which was held before he presided over an emergency meeting on the nCoV in Malacañang last Monday.

There is no community transmission of the virus in the Philippine so far but Health officials have advised the public to minimize close personal contact like shaking hands as a precautionary measure.

But the 74-year-old Duterte said he cannot drop the handshakes because he interacts with a lot of people.

"You know, I am the preasident. I cannot just say 'ba bye,' 'Hi. How are you? 'Good.' And if somebody would extend his hand to - in a gesture of handshake, I cannot say, "Don't do that,'" the President said.

"You know, when my time comes, you will know. Because I will go out of Malacañang in a funeral car. Panahon-panahon itong buhay (Each has his time)," he added.