Duterte OKs P2.25 billion for protective gears of health workers

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved a budget of P2.25 billion for the procurement of protective equipment for health workers who will attend to patients infected with novel coronavirus.

During the Senate inquiry into the government’s response to 2019 nCoV threat, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the chief executive approved the funds “in principle” during an emergency meeting Monday.

Each set of protective equipment costs P1,500 and includes head gear, goggles, n95 masks, gloves, apron and gowns. The supplies are expected to be good for three months.

The gears will be distributed to 5,000 health workers.

“This is going to be on an assumption these will last for 90 days or three months and multiplied by three shifts because the care should be around the clock, not just eight hours. The total amount would be P2.25 billion, plus of course P10 million worth of surgical mask,” Duque said.

The World Health Organization regional office for Eastern Mediterranean will provide infection prevention and control medical supplies in countries where the novel coronavirus has been confirmed, including the Philippines.

WHO-EMRO also said it is in the process of procuring seven million gloves, five million surgical masks and one million gowns “to support the health response to 2019 nCoV and protect health workers as they identify, diagnose and treat patients.”

The Philippines reported Sunday the first death outside China, days after the WHO declared a global health emergency. DOH is monitoring 80 individuals for possible coronavirus infection.

The virus that has killed 425 people has spread to more than 20 countries. — Gaea Katreena Cabico