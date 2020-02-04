NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
Hospital officials Hian Kua (R) and Mario Juco inspect the interior of the holding area for patients suspected of being infected with a deadly SARS-life virus which originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan before they are put in isolation, at the Manila Doctors Hospital compound in Manila on January 31, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
WHO office to provide medical supplies to health workers in countries fighting nCoV
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 4, 2020 - 11:13am

MANILA, Philippines — The World Health Organization regional office for the Eastern Mediterranean will provide infection prevention and control medical supplies for health workers in countries where the novel coronavirus has been confirmed, including the Philippines.

The medical supplies for over 6,000 health workers include gloves, masks, gowns and sanitizers, WHO-EMRO said in a tweet Tuesday.

The first batch of infection prevention and control supplies will leave WHO-EMRO’s regional hub in Dubai for the Philippines Tuesday.

It also said it is in the process of procuring additional seven million examination gloves, five million surgical masks and one million gowns “to support the health response to 2019 nCoV and protect health workers as they identify, diagnose and treat patients.”

 

 

The demand for surgical masks increased due to the spread of the SARS-like illness to more than 20 countries, with drug stores in the Philippines running out of stocks.

The country’s Research Institute for Tropical Medicine urged the public not to hoard face masks to ensure adequate supply for health workers attending to individuals who exhibit symptoms of 2019 nCoV.

There is no community transmission of the virus in the Philippines and the use of face masks for those who do not have respiratory symptoms, it added.

The Philippines reported Sunday the first death outside China, days after the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency.

The death toll in China reached 425, exceeding the 349 mainland deaths from the SARS outbreak in early 2000’s. The novel coronavirus has also infected 20,400 people in China.

