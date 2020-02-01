NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
WATCH: Taal survivors look back on 1965 and 2020 eruptions
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - February 1, 2020 - 1:38pm

TAGAYTAY CITY — It has been more than 50 years since the fatal September 1965 Taal Volcano eruptions but it is still fresh in the minds of survivors who witnessed it.

54 years later, they witnessed another eruption, this time, with their grandchildren.

Centenarian residents of Taal, Batangas, Matilde “Tindeng” and Albina “Nanay Binay” Salazar Geli, both 107-year-old resident said the previous powerful eruption in 1965 and the January 12 eruption are incomparable.

Their children Nelia Alcantara and Rosalinda Geli, who also witnessed the 1965 eruption, likewise said the two eruptions were different as the former struck Batangas like a thief in the night—without warning and during wee hours when the residents are asleep.

Nelia, however, said unlike the recent eruption, life moved on fast during the 1965 eruption. The residents recovered faster in 1965 but it left several dead.

“Nag-evacuate din kami noon sandali— sa Lipa. Sandali lang kami, hindi nagtagal katulad ngayon. Mas matagal ngayon, umabot kaming dalawang linggo sa evacuation,” Nelia said in an interview with Philstar.com.

(We also evacuated before—in Lipa. We only evacuated for a while unlike today. This is longer, we stayed in evacuation center for two weeks.)

On the other hand, Rosalinda said that for her, the recent eruption is worse.

“Malala ngayon…Hindi namin akalaing kami’y magiging evacuees din,” she said.

(It’s worse now… We never thought we’d become evacuees)

Residents Pedro Villavicencio and Aeta chieftain Zosimo Magtibay also said the two eruptions were different.

Villavicencio recalled that he was only 12 years old when he first experienced Taal Volcano's wrath and he said it was worse than the latest eruption.

“Mas malala noon, kasi noon walang abiso. Maraming namatay na tao,” he said.

Based on the records of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the 1965 eruption claimed 200 lives.

Villavicencio and Magtibay said the recent eruption was different because there were ashfalls and earthquakes.

For these, the survivors stressed the importance of following advisories, citing that it has been more orderly now than the previous eruption.

Despite having experienced two devastating eruptions, Villavicencio still feels blessed by the guidance given by St. Martin of Tours. Taal Basilica, dubbed the largest Catholic church in Asia, is canonically known as the Minor Basilica of Saint Martin of Tours.

On Monday morning, just hours after coming home from two weeks of stay at the evacuation center in San Pascual, Villavicencio visited the Taal Basilica to pray and thank the beloved patron.

“Buti na lang kamo sa hiwaga ng aming mahal na Santo San Martin talaga siya’y milagroso. Mahal niya ang bayan na ito. Kinagisnan ko na na talagang siya’y bantay at patron ng bayan ito,” he told Philstar.com.

(We're grateful for the miracle of our beloved St. Martin. He loves our community. I grew up believing that he's our guide and patron saint).

CENTENARIAN COVER STORY TAAL TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOH: 31 patients under investigation for possible nCoV infection
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The figure is lower than an initial report of 56 but higher than the 29 reported on Thursday. 
Headlines
fbfb
Cebu Pacific, Philippine Airlines contacting seatmates of novel coronavirus patient
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Air carriers Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines on Friday said they are trying to reach the passengers who were seated near...
Headlines
fbfb
US, Philippines reaffirm alliance, but no mention of VFA
By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
The Philippines and the United States have reaffirmed their strong security, cultural and economic ties, days after President...
Headlines
fbfb
China Coast Guard entering foreign waters via artificial islands
By Jaime Laude | 15 hours ago
China is now capitalizing on its artificial island military bases in the West Philippine Sea to advance its massive maritime...
Headlines
fbfb
China warns repatriation may spread virus
By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
Chinese officials have warned against airlifting foreign nationals from the contagion-hit Chinese province of Hubei, saying...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
PMA closed to tourists amid novel coronavirus fears
By Artemio Dumlao | 2 hours ago
The Philippine Military Academy said it will close its gates for tourists in three weeks amid the threats of 2019...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
4 Chinese tourists under monitoring in Romblon for novel coronavirus
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
The four tourists, however, were not officially classified by health authorities as patients under investigation (PUIs).
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Baguio records coldest day since 'amihan' as northeast monsoon fans Luzon
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
Since November last year up to January 2020, minimum temperatures in Baguio generally floated above a moderate 20 degrees...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Magnitude 4.9 quake rocks Davao del Sur Friday
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 hours ago
The earthquake struck at around 7:18 p.m. on the last day of January, with its epicenter 15 kilometers southeast of Kiblawan...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
Duterte bans travelers from Hubei province
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
President Duterte has ordered a ban on Chinese nationals coming from Hubei province, which is already on lockdown, as well...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with