President Rodrigo Duterte applauds as he witnesses the graduates of the Philippine Military Academy ‘Mabalasik’ Class of 2019 celebrate following the commencement exercises at Fort General Gregorio Del Pilar in Baguio City on May 26, 2019.
Presidential photo/King Rodriguez
PMA closed to tourists amid novel coronavirus fears
Artemio Dumlao (Philstar.com) - February 1, 2020 - 12:21pm

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Military Academy said it is closing its gates to tourists for three weeks amid the threats of 2019 Novel (new) Coronavirus Acute Respiratory Disease or 2019-nCoV ARD.

PMA Superintendent Vice Admiral Ferdinand Cusi communicated to the Department of Defense Friday afternoon the decision to close the Academy from the public following consultations and coordination with Baguio City officials, public health and disaster officials on the creation of a task force on nCoV.

“In line with this and in the interest of the safety of the cadets, I decided to close the PMA to the general public for the next three weeks except for the relatives of the cadets who can visit the cadets only on weekends,” Cusi said.

PMA's decision came just as the Baguio City government and organizers of the Baguio Flower Festival cancelled the opening parade, including the upcoming Cordillera Regional Athletic Association regional meet on third week of February.

Other crowd-drawing events in Baguio City like the pedestrianized Session Road every Sunday and International Jazz Festival have also been cancelled but not the Saturday’s opening of the Baguio Blooms flower and landscaping exhibition at the grounds of the Baguio Convention Center.

Officials have not yet decided on Baguio Flower Fest’s twin highlights —  streetdancing and flower float parades on February 29 and March 1, respectively and the week-long Session Road in Bloom.

