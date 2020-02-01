Baguio records coldest day since 'amihan' as northeast monsoon fans Luzon

MANILA, Philippines — Temperatures in Baguio City plummeted to a chilly 10 degrees celsius on Saturday morning, the coolest since the "amihan" or northeast monsoon season began.

State weather bureau PAGASA announced the onset of the amihan season in October 2019, forecasting a cold climate as the northeast wind gradually cools surface air temperature in the country.

"Recent observations and analysis showed that the general wind pattern has shifted from southwesterly to easterly. This signifies that the southwest monsoon season has official ended," PAGASA said in an October 2019 statement, expecting the transition to the Northeast Monsoon season to commence in a matter of days.

Since November last year up to January 2020, minimum temperatures in Baguio generally floated above a moderate 20 degrees celsius.

This plummeted to a low 10 degrees celsius on the morning of February 1 and minimum temperatures in the country's summer capital are projected to remain between 11 to 12 degrees over the next several days, according to PAGASA's extended weather outlook posted Saturday.

"Cold winds from the northeast that bring rains over the eastern side of the country" characterize amihan, which typically starts in November or December up to May or June, depending on yearly variations.

Weather specialist Meno Mendoza said that the northeast monsoon is affecting the whole country, but no serious weather conditions are expected to enter or form within the Philippine area of responsibility in the coming days.

“Sa Baguio City, pangkahalatang magiging maulap ang ating kalangitan na may mahinang pag ulan. Mararanasan natin ang malamig na temperatura. Maglalaro po yan sa pagitan ng 11 hanggang 20 degrees celsius,” Mendoza said during PAGASA’s 4:00 a.m. weather briefing on Saturday.

(In Baguio City, cloudy skies and light rains are expected. Cold temperatures will be felt ranging from 11 to 20 degrees celsius.)