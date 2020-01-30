WUHAN CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Recovery of ash-blanketed Taal Heritage Town may take at least a month — tourism officer
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 30, 2020 - 6:30pm

TAAL, Batangas — It would take the quaint Taal town in Batangas one month at the very least to recover from the volcanic eruption that “gravely affected” the tourism-dependent municipality.

Taal Heritage Town is dubbed as the “Vigan of the South” because of the preserved and restored ancestral houses that line its streets. It is also home to centuries-old churches, one of which is the largest Catholic church in Asia.

Noribelle Gardiola, Taal tourism officer, said the ash unleashed by Taal Volcano blanketed the whole town and shut down tourist destinations and commercial establishments.

Four days after the residents were allowed to go home, townspeople are still cleaning their ash-covered surroundings. Several people were seen shovelling deposits of mud on the roadside, while others were sweeping their rooftops and flushing thick layers of ash with water.

“Wala pa pong nag-ooperate na kahit na anong tourism establishments, especially merong lockdown for a week and ‘yung buong municipality [ay] gravely affected by ashfall so hanggang ngayon nililinis pa ‘yung mga ancestral house,” Gardiola told Philstar.com in a phone interview.

(No tourism establishment has operated yet, especially because there was a lockdown for a week and the municipality was gravely affected by ashfall so we are still cleaning the ancestral houses.)

She added no structure was damaged except for the Shrine of Our Lady of Caysasay, where cracks were seen.

State volcanologists announced Sunday that a massive blast no longer appears imminent. 

Recovery

Gardiola said it would take one month “at a minimum” before the heritage town’s normal operations go back to normal.

“Madumi pa rin siya at di siya ganun ka-safe if ever na pupunta ang tourist. Di nila ma-e-enjoy ‘yung pag-to-tour. So ang sa tingin ko pinakamabilis na ‘yung one month bago maka-recover na meron na ulit tourist na mag-visit sa Taal,” she said.

(It is still not clean and it is not yet safe for tourists. They will not enjoy the walking tour. I think at the very least one month before the town recovers and tourists will visit Taal again.)

The tourism officer added several establishments have sought assistance from the local government for the cleanup.

‘Vigan of the South’

Visiting Taal town is like stepping back in time, thanks to its ancient churches, rich history and rows of old houses and museums.

Around 5,000 tourists visit Taal Heritage Town monthly, according to the tourism officer. The volume of visitors is higher during the annual Pailaw sa Taal in December and Holy Week.  

The Basilica of Saint Martin of Tours, said to be the largest church in all of Asia, is found in the town. Just a few meters away from the church is Escuela Pia, considered to be one of the oldest educational institutions in the country.

Tourists who visit Taal flock to vintage camera museum Galleria Taal, Casa Villavicencio, Goco Ancestral House, Agoncillo Mansion and the Ancestral House of Marcela Agoncillo, the maker of the first Philippine flag.

 

 

TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Future uncertain for volcano island residents after Taal destroyed their homes, way of life
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Destroyed houses and schools were covered in massive deposits of ash. Many animals were buried in desolate sand dunes.
Headlines
fbfb
FBI raids Quiboloy's church in LA, arrests 3 leaders in immigrant trafficking scam
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
The workers in their complaint said most of the money raised was used to finance the operations of the church and the luxurious...
Headlines
fbfb
Xiamen Air flight from China lands in Davao
By Edith Regalado | 20 hours ago
A Xiamen Air direct flight from Jinjiang, China that carried more than 50 Chinese nationals from Quanzhou in China arrived...
Headlines
fbfb
Patient under investigation for 2019 nCoV dies in Manila hospital
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the initial count of 27 PUIs has gone down to 23 after four patients were disc...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: Novel Coronavirus in the Philippines
By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
The Philippines is now among the Southeast Asian countries with novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV after the Department of Health...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
China virus fears prompt homemade barricades and online shaming
By Jing Xuan Teng | 1 hour ago
Villages and apartment complexes across China are taking the fight against a deadly viral epidemic into their own hands with...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for January 31 due to novel coronavirus
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
A number of private schools suspended classes for January 31, due to the novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Senators want 'Great Wall' vs Chinese visitors amid first Philippine novel coronavirus case
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
“When China sneezes, we get pneumonia. If that is the case, then an ounce of border control is worth a ton of cure...
Headlines
fbfb
Quiboloy's church workers in LA physically abused, forced into sham marriages
Workers for the church of evangelist Apollo Quiboloy in Los Angeles were physically abused and forced into sham marriage...
4 hours ago
Headlines
5 hours ago
DOH launches novel coronavirus-dedicated webpage
5 hours ago
The Department of Health launched a page solely dedicated for information on the 2019 novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with