Screen grab via UP TCAGP and PHIL-LIDAR
UP shares map data for free to aid Taal rehabilitation
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 30, 2020 - 1:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — In order to help in planning and reconstruction activities in the areas most affected by the recent Taal Volcano unrest, the University of the Philippines has made its map data available to the public for free.

The Quezon City-based UP Training Center for Applied Geodesy and Photogrammetry published map datasets of the Taal Volcano and its surrounding areas, created under the Disaster Risk and Exposure Assessment for Mitigation and the Philippine Light Detection and Ranging 1 programs.

Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology enabled the group to generate maps with a resolution of up to 1x1 meter, information that could help long-term rehabilitation efforts in Taal-hit areas.

TCAGP Assistant Professor Mark Edwin Tupas said that such data is necessary for disaster risk reduction and management in the future.

“With the Philippines being at constant risk from natural disasters, adequate data is needed for disaster risk reduction planning and operations, we are opening up our LiDAR map database to help in the rehabilitation of those affected by the Taal volcano eruption,” Tupas said in a Wednesday statement.

The high-resolution information offers possibilities like detailed 3D geovisualization, geomorphologic modeling of areas pre-disaster, and accurate determination of heights for building derived from satellite imagery.

“Please note that while stringent Quality Assurance/Control protocols were in place during the program operation, we cannot guarantee that the data is free of discrepancies, bugs or defects,” the assistant professor said.

Users of the map data would need to properly cite the UP TCAGP and the PHIL-LIDAR program.

The datasets can be opened by most modern geographic information system, or GIS software, and can be accessed through the following link: https://phillidar-dad.github.io/taal-open-lidar.html

Questions may be directed to the data archiving and distribution team of the center via email: lipad@dream.upd.edu.ph.

