Panelo's one-on-one interview with Duterte canceled again

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo's interview with President Rodrigo Duterte was postponed for the second time Tuesday because the chief executive was "not feeling well."



Duterte was supposed to talk about national issues during the interview, which was supposed to start at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Panelo then told reporters that the interview was moved to 6 p.m.



At about 6:30 p.m., Panelo went live on state-run television station PTV4 to announce that the interview would not push through.



"Good evening, televiewers and our countrymen. We are sorry that you had to wait for some time for this tête-à-tête with the president. However, the president is presently under the weather. He had several meetings yesterday and he had to pore on many documents, hence he doesn’t feel well today," Panelo said.



"We will have to move this one on one interview with the president perhaps next week. We will let you know as soon as we know the specific date," he added.



The one-on-one interview was originally scheduled last January 22 but it was postponed as Duterte was supposedly attending to "pressing" matters that had something do to with his family. It was supposed to be a sequel to Panelo's interview with Duterte held in September 2018.



Duterte's last public engagement was the distribution of assistance to former rebels in San Isidro, Leyte last January 23. Last Monday, he had a meeting with outgoing New Zealand Ambassador to the Philippines David Strachan in Malacañang.