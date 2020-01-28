More than 396,000 affected; Taal still under close watch

MANILA, Philippines — As 396,371 are recorded to be affected by by Taal's unrest, state volcanologists said an eruption is still possible despite the lowered alert status.

In the past 24 hours, Taal's activity constituted "weak to voluminous emission of white to dirty white steam-laden plumes," Phivolcs said in its 8 a.m. bulletin on Tuesday.

Within the same time frame, the Taal Volcano Network recorded 92 volcanic earthquakes including 4 low-frequency events.

"These earthquakes signify magmatic activity beneath the Taal edifice that could lead to eruptive activity at the Main Crater."

Taal Volcano first erupted steam on Sunday, January 12, prompting Phivolcs to raise its status up to Alert Level 4 in the hours following this. Since the initial eruption at the main crater took place, the Philippine Seismic Network has recorded a total of 755 volcanic earthquakes.

"Sulfur dioxide emission was below instrumental detection," Phivolcs added.

"[S]udden steam-driven and even weak phreatomagmatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall, and lethal volcanic gas expulsions can still occur and threaten areas within Taal Volcano Island and nearby lakeshores."

Ground displacement across fissures, frequent ashfall and minor earthquakes should still be cause for concern for the public, whom Phivolcs encouraged to take precautions in the region, particularly communities beside active river channels.

Alert Level 3 remains hoisted over Taal Volcano, which indicates a "decreased tendency towards hazardous eruption" but does not completely discount the risk "that the threat of a hazardous eruption has disappeared." The lowered alert level prompted the Provincial Government of Batangas to tag a number of areas as safe for return.

396,371 people affected

In a separate bulletin, the National Disaster Risk Response and Management Council (NDRRMC) said that the number of those affected by Taal's unrest has reached 396,371 people, more than 2,000 higher than the previously updated figure.

The situation report said that 135,610 of these, or just 34%, were able to take temporary shelter in the 535 recorded evacuation centers, while 170,732 persons (43%) were "being served outside evacuation centers."

Damage to agriculture still stands at P3.4 billion as many have cast fear over the uncertainty of returning home as those displaced and robbed of livelihood include children, Aeta communities and fisherfolk.