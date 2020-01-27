Enrique Zobel’s family, PGA Cars donate to Taal relief efforts

MANILA, Philippines — The family of the late businessman and philanthropist Enrique Zobel, together with PGA Cars Inc. top executives Roberto Coyiuto III and Benedicto Coyiuto have committed to relief efforts assisting the thousands who have been displaced or affected by Taal Volcano’s unrest.

Dee and Iñigo Zobel, wife and son of Zobel, with the Coyiutos have donated P2 million to the Taal assistance fund. The contribution was made through The Philippine STAR’s Operation Damayan program, which facilitates the distribution of donations made by various individuals and sectors.

Wrapping up its Taal fund drive with yesterday’s donation, Operation Damayan has raised a total of P12 million. Volunteers visited close to 50 evacuation centers last week and are slating more relief missions soon.

“There are still tens of thousands of evacuees who need our help. Although their needs may be changing, because of the continuing unstable situation of Taal Volcano, no one can tell for sure when their ordeal will end,” PhilStar Media Group president and chief executive officer Miguel Belmonte said.

He added, “Operation Damayan will sustain the relief efforts for as long as lockdowns are still in place. When the evacuees are allowed to return to their homes, we will shift the remaining funds for possible rehabilitation and livelihood projects in the affected areas.”

Belmonte accepted the donation during a brief program held on the sidelines of the 17th edition of the Enrique Zobel Memorial Cup, held on Jan. 26 at the Manila Polo Club.

PGA Cars Inc. is the exclusive importer and distributor of Porsche, Audi, Lamborghini and Bentley in the Philippines. Roberto Coyiuto III is president and CEO of Porsche PH and Lamborghini PH, while Benedicto Coyiuto is head of Audi PH and president of Bentley PH.

The family of Enrique Zobel are the proponents of the Enrique Zobel Memorial Polo Cup while PGA Cars Inc. has supported the event for the last 17 years. The contribution of Zobel’s family, as well as that of PGA Cars, forms part of their respective philanthropy and humanitarian endeavors.

The sporting event, held annually since 2003, honors Enrique Zobel, who was an accomplished polo player and served as president of the Manila Polo Club from 1963 to 1964. His passion for the sport is shared by Iñigo Zobel, one of the finest polo players in the country, and who is currently chairman of E. Zobel Inc. Dee Zobel is chairperson of the E. Zobel Foundation.