Senator appeals for compliance on Taal lockdown

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go has appealed to residents living in areas within the 14-kilometer permanent danger zone from the main crater of Taal Volcano to cooperate with local government officials, assisted by law enforcers and national agencies, as they implement a lockdown within the hazardous area that started last Jan. 23.

In an interview, Go told reporters that he does not see anything wrong with the implementation of the lockdown as it only aims to ensure the safety of the residents living within the danger zone of the volcano.

“Let us respect and follow our police and military. They are just doing their jobs to ensure everyone’s safety,” he said.

Alert Level 4 remains over areas near Taal Volcano as weak to moderate steam-laden emission continues to occur at the volcano’s main crater.

Go also appealed to the residents to respect the seismological findings and advisories of Phivolcs amid criticisms regarding its supposed lack of an information drive as far as the eruption is concerned.

He added that he understands how the residents feel due to Taal’s unrest, but emphasized that the government must do its best to ensure the safety of the residents. Go visited the Lucena Fish Port Complex Rehabilitation in Quezon Province last Thursday.

Go told residents he will continue to serve them along with President Duterte. He also assured them that they will always listen to their grievances.