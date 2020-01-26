SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In an interview, Go told reporters that he does not see anything wrong with the implementation of the lockdown as it only aims to ensure the safety of the residents living within the danger zone of the volcano.
AFP/Ed Jones
Senator appeals for compliance on Taal lockdown
(The Philippine Star) - January 26, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go has appealed to residents living in areas within the 14-kilometer permanent danger zone from the main crater of Taal Volcano to cooperate with local government officials, assisted by law enforcers and national agencies, as they implement a lockdown within the hazardous area that started last Jan. 23.

In an interview, Go told reporters that he does not see anything wrong with the implementation of the lockdown as it only aims to ensure the safety of the residents living within the danger zone of the volcano.

“Let us respect and follow our police and military. They are just doing their jobs to ensure everyone’s safety,” he said.

Alert Level 4 remains over areas near Taal Volcano as weak to moderate steam-laden emission continues to occur at the volcano’s main crater. 

Go also appealed to the residents to respect the seismological findings and advisories of Phivolcs amid criticisms regarding its supposed lack of an information drive as far as the eruption is concerned.

He added that he understands how the residents feel due to Taal’s unrest, but emphasized that the government must do its best to ensure the safety of the residents. Go visited the Lucena Fish Port Complex Rehabilitation in Quezon Province last Thursday.

Go told residents he will continue to serve them along with President Duterte. He also assured them that they will always listen to their grievances.

TAAL LOCKDOWN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines can terminate VFA unilaterally — Lorenzana
By Ratziel San Juan | 11 hours ago
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenza said the Philippines can unilaterally (one-sided) terminate the bilateral (two-sided) Visiting...
Headlines
fbfb
Tacloban man, Philippines second suspected case of coronavirus
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 day ago
A 36-year-old man from Tacloban City who had worked in Wuhan, China is feared to have contracted the novel coronavirus, the...
Headlines
fbfb
Año backs permanent Taal ban; Batangas government to comply
By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has expressed support for the proposed permanent ban or relocation of families living...
Headlines
fbfb
Taal Volcano emits increased steam, sulfur
By Ratziel San Juan | 16 hours ago
Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission is now measured at an average 409 tons per day, following its previously recorded drop to an...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte highlights Philippines-China ties in Chinese New Year message
By Ratziel San Juan | 13 hours ago
The president’s pro-China statement comes barely a couple of days after his threat to terminate the Visiting Forces...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Senator appeals for compliance on Taal lockdown
1 hour ago
Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go has appealed to residents living in areas within the 14-kilometer permanent danger...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Young Pinoys help produce bilingual books in Cambodia
By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Filipino children in Cambodia took part in a translation project that produced three original bilingual children’s books...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Duterte cites enduring friendship with China
By Edith Regalado | 1 hour ago
In a message in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year yesterday, President Duterte cited the enduring friendship between...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Only 4% quit smoking amid Philippines regulations
By Edu Punay | 1 hour ago
A low four percent of the country’s smoking population are quitting the habit despite government regulations on tobacco...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Oil prices to slightly go down next week
By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
Local pump prices are expected to slightly go down this week.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with