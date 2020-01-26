Duterte cites enduring friendship with China

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — In a message in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year yesterday, President Duterte cited the enduring friendship between the Philippines and China, and the strengthened relations between the two countries due to trade and cultural exchanges.

“This enduring friendship has contributed to our rich culture, stimulated trade between our two nations and fortified our continuing quest for economic development,” the President said.

Duterte likewise stressed the important role the Chinese-Filipinos play as an integral part of society and in shaping the Philippines to what it has become today.

“As an integral part of Philippine society, the Chinese-Filipinos will continue to play an important role in shaping our national identity and in upholding the beauty of the diversity of our respective cultures,” he said.

“Let the joy of this occasion strengthen our sense of solidarity and goodwill as a single nation committed to the preservation of our unique and multi-faceted Filipino heritage,” the President continued.

“The fact that we are celebrating this event and embracing it as one of our own reflects the strong and inseparable bond that has been forged through centuries of friendly and beneficial relations between the Philippines and China,” said Duterte, who has charted a foreign policy that veered towards the East since he assumed office in 2016. - With Christina Mendez