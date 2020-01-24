SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
This composite photo shows Matilde Alcantara and Albina Salazar Geli are 107-year-old residents of Batangas.
Facebook/Jocelyn Alcantara and Janice Geli
‘Oldest survivors of Taal:’ Centenarians outlast volcanic eruptions
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - January 24, 2020 - 6:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Two centenarians who live in Batangas province were dubbed the “oldest survivors” of Taal Volcano eruption.

Matilde Alcantara and Albina Salazar Geli are 107-year-old residents of Batangas who witnessed the last known eruptions of Taal Volcano with the most recent in January 2020.


Alcantara, known as “Lola Tindeng” was born on Feb. 19, 1912, more than a year after a phreatic eruption in the main crater of the Taal Volcano, recorded January to February 1911.

On the other hand, Geli, known by many as “Nanay Binay” was born Dec. 15, 1912.

Both of them were affected by the recent eruption and were evacuated in Taal, Batangas.

Lola Tindeng’s granddaughter, Jocelyn Alcantara, told Philstar.com that her family, including her grandmother are temporarily staying at an apartment in Barangay San Roque, Bauan, Batangas, offered by the barangay officials.

According to Lola Tindeng, the eruption recorded in 1965 was the most powerful as it left around 200 dead.

She recalled that the fatalities were residents who did not heed to the call to leave the danger zones.

“Pinaaalis ang mga tao ‘don hindi umalis.. Bigla ang putok na ‘yon (The people were told to evacuate but didn't follow. The eruption was so sudden),” Lola Tindeng said in an interview with ABS-CBN.

In view of this, she called on the public to follow the warnings of the government.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised Alert Level 4 over Taal Volcano, indicating hazardous eruption is imminent. 

It added that areas within the 14-kilometer radius of Taal Volcano are high-risk zones.

