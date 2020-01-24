SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
The Philippine Red Cross distributes relief packages to evacuees housed at Sports Complex in Batangas City Friday morning.
The STAR/Arnell Ozaeta
Red Cross calls for more Taal volunteers
Arnell Ozaeta (Philstar.com) - January 24, 2020 - 3:59pm

BATANGAS, Philippines — Officials of the Philippine Red Cross encouraged the Batangueños to join its pool of volunteers to augment in the ongoing operations for victims of the Taal Volcano eruption.

Leonardo Ebajo, Director for Disaster Management Services of PRC, said: "Malaking pagkakataon ang pangyayaring ito para sa iba pang volunteers sa ibang lugar tulad ng nasa Norte para matuto rin sa nagiging trabaho namin dito (This will be a great opportunity for volunteers from other places such as those from the north so they can learn more about our job here)." 

"Inimbitahan din namin ang mga volunteers sa Norte at Central Luzon para sila maka-experience kung papaano ang totoong trabaho (We invite volunteers from north and central Luzon so they can experience real public service)," he added.

Ebajo said the vision of Senator-Chairman Richard Gordon is the activation of RedCross 143 in every barangay. 

"Kung magkakaroon po tayo ng volunteer sa bawat barangay, meron po agad na magtetext sa amin kung ano ang nangyayari sa kanilang mga barangay (If we have a volunteer in every barangay, we can immediately receive updates from other barangays)," Ebajo said.

Ebajo said informations like evacuations, accidents, emergencycases and even the availability of blood typing can easily be assessed. 

Meanwhile, over 800 PRC personnel have been mobilized to assist in the Taal operations.

"Dito po sa Batangas ay nagmobilize kami ng 521, pero ang totoo pong record nito ay libo ang naging volunteers dito pero hindi naman po natin ini-exhaust lahat para meron tayong shifting (We have 521 volunteers in our barangay. But based on our records, we had thousands of volunteers. They have work shift so they won't be exhausted)," Ebajo explained. 

Ronald Generoso, Batangas PRC Chapter administrator said that at present, they only have 39 staff covering the whole province of Batangas.

"We divided our staff into four groups, one in Nasugbu for the First District, Batangas City for the Second District, Tanauan City in Third District and Lipa City for Fourth District," Generoso said.

The official said they were able to react immediately because their staff were well in place.

Despite that, Generoso said they are thankful that the national office of the PRC sent their assistance in logistics and additional volunteers because of the massive turn-out of evacuees.

Generoso said volunteers from Marikina, Manila, Quezon City, Rizal and other chapters were sent by the national headquarters to Batangas to extend help. 

