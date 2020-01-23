SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
Based on the report of Panay News, a 29-year-old Chinese national was the first to be placed in hospital isolation last Jan. 17. The three-year-old girl was put in quarantine last Jan. 18 followed by a 65-year-old man.
AFP/File
Chinese boy in Cebu negative for new coronavirus
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - January 23, 2020 - 3:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Further tests on the five-year-old Chinese boy who traveled from Wuhan—where the new SARS-like virus is said to have originated—to Cebu City tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the Department of Health Central Visayas confirmed on Thursday.

The department also said that the boy may be discharged soon, given the results, after having been admitted to a Cebu City hospital for exhibiting fever, throat irritation and cough before entering the Philippines. 

In a press release earlier that day, the DOH Central Visayas said it still had "no confirmed case of the 2019 nCoV (suspected novel coronavirus). What we have is a confirmed case of non-specific coronaviruses."

For the time being, they reminded the public to remain vigilant against potential respiratory tract infections by "maintaining good health and proper hygiene." They recommended frequent hand-washing, proper nutrition and wearing face masks. 

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said in an earlier press briefing that the boy was "considered a person under investigation."

“However, the samples tested positive for the non-specific pancoronavirus assay, thus the specimen has been sent to Australia to identify the specific coronavirus strain," he said. 

As of this writing, the Bureau of Quarantine in Central Visayas remains "on double heightened alert."

This is a developing story. 

Philstar
