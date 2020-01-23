SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
Evacuees displaced by the eruption of the Taal volcano gather inside an evacuation centre in Santo Tomas on January 20, 2020.
AFP/Ed Jones
Philippine Embassy in Singapore not accepting donations for Taal, OFWs told
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - January 23, 2020 - 12:04pm

MANILA, Philippines— The Philippine Embassy in Singapore is informing the public that it is not authorized to accept donations for the victims of the Taal eruption.

It said that the Philippine government is not making a call for international humanitarian assistance citing the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s declaration on January 12 that “local institutions have the capacity to provide the required assistance to the affected population.”

“Hence, the Embassy is not authorized to receive or channel donations intended for these communities,” the embassy said.

It advised parties who wish to provide donations to affected communities to directly send their donations to their preferred non-government organization, charitable organization, or local government (town or municipality).

The Embassy made the advisory after it received outpouring messages of support and offers to provide relief goods or monetary assistance for the communities affected by Taal eruption from generous individuals.

Nonetheless, it thanked everyone “for their concern and solidarity for the people of the province of Batangas and the areas surrounding Taal Volcano.”

PHILIPPINE EMBASSY SINGAPORE TAAL VOLCANO TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020
