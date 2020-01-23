Philippine Embassy in Singapore not accepting donations for Taal, OFWs told

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Embassy in Singapore is informing the public that it is not authorized to accept donations for the victims of the Taal eruption.

It said that the Philippine government is not making a call for international humanitarian assistance citing the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s declaration on January 12 that “local institutions have the capacity to provide the required assistance to the affected population.”

“Hence, the Embassy is not authorized to receive or channel donations intended for these communities,” the embassy said.

It advised parties who wish to provide donations to affected communities to directly send their donations to their preferred non-government organization, charitable organization, or local government (town or municipality).

The Embassy made the advisory after it received outpouring messages of support and offers to provide relief goods or monetary assistance for the communities affected by Taal eruption from generous individuals.