Philippines down one spot in democracy index

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines slid down one spot to the 54th place in the world on the
The country previously ranked 53rd (6.71 points) in 2018 and 51st (6.71 points) in 2017. The Philippines is among 68 countries that experienced a decline in their total score compared with 2018.
The London-based think tank labelled the country's regime type as a "flawed democracy" with an overall score of 6.64 points.
The EIU defined flawed
The Philippines registered its highest score in electoral process and pluralism with 9.17. The country also scored 7.22 in political participation and 7.06 in civil liberties.
The country scored the lowest in
Iceland topped the global rankings with an overall score of 9.87, followed by Iceland with 9.58, Sweden with 9.39, New Zealand with 9.26 and Finland with 9.25.
The Philippines, however, ranked 9th in the Asia and Australasia region, which has an average score of 5.67.
The report noted that the Asia and Australasia region has made progress in improving its standing in the democracy index but continues to lag
New Zealand (9.26) and Australia (9.09) topped the regional rankings as they are the only countries with a "full democracy" in the group.
Full democracies
Also in the top five are South Korea (8.00), Japan (7.99) and Taiwan (7.73), which
The think tank noted that the average global score for democracy fell from 5.48 in 2018 to 5.44 in 2019, the worst since the index first came out in 2006.
"The decline in the average global score in 2019
"The condition of holding free and fair competitive elections, and satisfying related aspects of political freedom, is
- Latest
- Trending