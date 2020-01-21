Angkas insists compliance with TWG guidelines

MANILA, Philippines — Motorcycle hailing app Angkas insisted that it has been compliant with the guidelines of the government's inter-agency technical working group conducting a pilot test of motorcycle taxis.

TWG chair Antonio Gardiola Jr., also board member of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, earlier claimed that Angkas had not been following guidelines that the working group had set.

Gardiola told the Senate public services committee on Monday that the TWG recommended the blacklisting of Angkas from the list of motorycle taxis that can operate in the country for defying the mandated guidelines of the government.

Angkas chief transport advocate George Royeca, meanwhile, pointed out that there is no law that covers the regulation of Angkas and other motorcycle hailing apps.

Royeca stressed that Angkas was the first to comply with the 10,000-cap of the TWG for motorcycle taxis.

"We are following (the guidelines). We were the first to comply with the 10,000 (limit). We sent our partial list... before the effectivity," Royeca told CNN Philippines' "The Source " .

The Angkas officer added that they have also provided belts with handles for their riders in accordance with the TWG's guidelines.

"The problem is we have a big fleet and we don't know how many we're gonna buy... It's just one point of contention," Royeca said.

The TWG, meanwhile, has backtracked on its previous statement that it will be terminating the Department of Transportation's pilot test for motorcycle taxis.

Gardiola said following the Senate hearing and the sentiment of senators to continue with the study, motorcycle taxis will be allowed to operate next week.