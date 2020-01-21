Search on for 7 fishermen who went missing in West Philippine Sea

MANILA, Philippines — Search and rescue operations for seven fishermen who went missing in the West Philippine Sea are still ongoing.
The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said they conducted an aerial search for FB
According to the PCG, the fishermen said in their last communication that the engine of their boat broke down.
Aboard the boat were its captain Alberto Roldan and crew members Roderick Montemayor, Homar Maglantay,
The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources' BRP Dagohoy, Air Force jets and Navy ships have also
The PCG's ships in Manila are also getting ready for deployment to help look for the seven fishermen.
FB
Christine Macaraig, owner of FB
The PCG has issued a notice to mariners to inform other vessels passing through the West Philippine Sea about the incident. They have also advised local fishermen to be on the
- Latest
- Trending