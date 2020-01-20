LIVE: Senate hearing into motorcycle taxi regulation

MANILA, Philippines— The senators conducting an inquiry into the proposed regulation of motorcycle taxis on Monday morning.

The joint inquiry would be led by the Senate Committee on Public Services led by Sen. Grace Poe and then committee on Local Government headed by Sen. Francis Tolentino.

They would discuss Senate resolutions allowing and regulating the use of motorcycle as public utility vehicles.

Minutes before the hearing, Antonio Gardiola Jr, chairman of the Department of Transportation’s technical working group for motorcycle taxi, announced that the agency would terminate the extended pilot test into motorcycle taxi safety.

He said all the three motorcycle taxi services, Angkas, Move It and JoyRide would be considered “illegal” and could be apprehended starting next week.

Transport officials and resource persons from the three motorcycle-taxi services and other motorcycle taxi operators are expected to shed light into the proposed regulation.

These include Transportation Assistant Secretaries Mark Steven Pastor and Bert Suansing, Land Transportation Office chief Edgar Galvante, George Royeca of Angkas, Eric Torres of Move It Philippines, Neil Sherwin Yu of JoyRide, and Brian Cu of Grab, among others.