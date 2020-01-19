SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
Families flee their homes in Lemery, Batangas due to the eruption of the Tall Volcano Monday
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Classes in Batangas to remain suspended while Alert Level 4 is hoisted
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - January 19, 2020 - 5:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Classes in all levels in Batangas would remain suspended as long as Alert Level 4 is still hoisted over Taal Volcano, the Batangas Provincial Information Office confirmed in a memorandum on Sunday afternoon. 

This came upon the recommendation of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the memorandum said. 

Batangas and Cavite remain under a state of calamity, which indicates significant losses in agriculture and infrastructure, among others. According to data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, some 264 cities and municipalities in Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Metro Manila and the Southwestern Tagalog Region have suspended classes. 

The Department of Education has also ordered schools to accept student-transferees from affected municipalities even without the necessary requirements.

As of Sunday, January 19, though, classes in 179 cities and municipalities have resumed. 

International child welfare organization Save the Children Philippines in an earlier assessment sent to Philstar.com cast fear that school teachers were likely among those displaced by the eruption's effects, which could mean longer periods without school.

"The prolonged displacement due to continuous volcanic activity will disrupt the children’s access to education – there are 144 schools being used as evacuation centers across Batangas province," the assessment said. 

Phivolcs' warning that a volcanic eruption was still well within the realm of possibility remains unchanged for the most part, despite the most recent pronouncements that activity within the volcano seemed to be tapering down. 

