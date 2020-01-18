Taal Volcano evacuees rise to over 160,000

BATANGAS, Philippines (Update 3, 4:40 p.m.) — More than 160,000 individuals were already scattered in evacuation centers in Batangas, Cavite and Quezon province after Sunday's Taal Volcano eruption.

Based on the 11 a.m. record of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (PDRRMC) Saturday, 37,355 families or 162,728 individuals were already staying in evacuation centers.

The numbers of affected families ballooned after the implementation of lockdown in Agoncillo, Alitagtag, Balete, Cuenca, Laurel, Lemery, Malvar, San Nicolas, Sta. Teresita, Taal, Talisay, parts of Lipa City, Mataas na kahoy and Tanauan City.

With this development, Batangas Gov. and PDRRMC Chairman Dodo Mandanas ordered all concerned agencies to provide all the needs of the evacuees.

"Kapag humingi ng kailangan ay agad na ibigay ito at huwag nang padaanin pa sa interview dahil sa dinaranas na hirap ng mga ito (If the evacuees ask for help, respond to them right away. Don't wait for interviews, they went through a lot)," Mandanas said.

Mandanas said the numbers of evacuees reported were far more higher because of the victims unaccounted who went to their relatives and friends.

Meanwhile, Mandanas reminded his Batangueño constituents to follow the instructions of the authorities on the ground, especially those implementing lockdown in their respective towns.

"Huwag na kayong matigas ang ulo, sumunod na lang sa mga otoridad para maiwasan ang disgrasya (Please don't be hard headed. Follow the authorities to prevent disaster)," he said.

As of this writing, there was no casualty yet as far as the volcano eruption is concerned, Mandanas added.

"There were five fatalities, three from vehicular accident during relief operation and two from cardiac arrest in evacuation area," he said.

Alert Level 4 still remains in effect over Taal Volcano. This means that hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Phivolcs strongly reiterates total evacuation from Taal Volcano Island and high-risk areas as identified in the hazard maps within the 14-kilometer radius from Taal main crater.

Receding of Taal Lake water has been observed in Talisay, Laurel, Alitagtag and Lemery.

Pansipit River subsided and silted while fissuring has been observed in Lemery, Agoncillo, Talisay and San Nicolas.

Taal volcano was placed in Alert Level 1 last March 2019 until it was hightened to Alert Level 2 last January 12 when it started spewing smoke and ash around 2:30 p.m.

After one and a half hour, Phivolcs declared Alert Level 3 and Alert Level 4 at 7:30 p.m., respectively.

Last January 13, Batangas was placed under state of calamity through a resolution by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.