Senators want health check, contingency measures for Taal evacuees

MANILA, Philippines — Senate lawmakers on Thursday called for more support from government institutions to those displaced by Taal's eruptions and its effects.

Data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council as of 8 a.m. on Thursday shows that 14,918 families, or 65,184 persons, were affected by the ashfall. Among this number was a total of 12,370 families—53,832 persons—who were taking temporary shelter in 244 evacuation centers.

An assessment mission by international humanitarian organization Save the Philippines to three of these makeshift evacuation centers found that the conditions were severely lacking, especially for an estimated 21,000 children who were among those displaced.

"Hindi pa lumilipas ang pinakamalalang maaaring mangyari sa pag-alboroto ng Bulkang Taal, kaya dapat nating paghandaan ang maaaring maging epekto ng isang malaking pagsabog," Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, who sits as chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, said in a statement.

Since the initial eruption on Sunday afternoon, a total of 566 volcanic earthquakes have taken place. Some 172 of these ranged from magnitudes 1.2 to 4.1 and felt at Intensities I (scarcely perceptible) to V (strong).

Donations, loans not the answer

Sen. Bong Revilla also called for Filipinos to continue sending donations to the affected victims.

"Sa mga ganitong trahedya, hindi lang materyal na tulong ang dapat nating ipaabot. Mas lalo nating dapat iparamdam sa ating mga nasalantang kababayan na nandito tayo para sa kanila upang damayan at tulungan silang makapagsimula muli," he said.

Save the Children Philippines also expressed concern that the donation drives sustaining those in evacuation centers could leave them without food if they were to run out.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año earlier this week called on the public to course their donations through their respective local government units. Many on social media found issue with this, as they said it reflected a reliance on the private sector instead of getting funding from taxes.

In March, Congress axed President Rodrigo Duterte's calamity fund to P20 billion from an originally promised P30 billion. This, as the Batangas and Cavite continue to recover from P74,549,400 lost in agricultural damage.

"[P]roduction loss is estimated at 15,033 metric tons since fishkill is expected in Taal Lake due to high sulfur content brought by the volcanic eruption, according to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources," the Agriculture department also said.

Another House solon also said that farmers who were affected should have been given financial grants and not loans.

"Dear Department of Agriculture, please do not give loans to farmers who already lost everything because of the Taal Volcano eruption. [They must] be outright grants with no repayment provision. Nawala na nga sa kanila ang lahat, pagbabayarin pa (They have lost everything and they'll still have to pay)?" he said in a press statement.

Disaster unpreparedness

Gatchalian emphasized the importance of having a contingency plan in place for the worst-case scenario amid similar natural calamities.

"[K]ung sakaling magkaroon ng malaking pagsabog at lumala ang pag-ulan ng abo, mahalagang may plano tayo kung paano natin mabilis na malilinis ang mga paaralan upang mapangalagaan ang kalusugan ng mga guro at mag-aaral lalo na kapag muling nagbukas na ang klase," he said.

"Sa panahon ng mga sakuna, mahalaga ang papel ng ating kahandaan upang manatiling ligtas ang ating mga mag-aaral at hindi ma-antala ng matagal ang pagkatuto nila."

Rep. Elpidio Barzaga (Cavite) on Monday also called for an investigation into the lack of preparations once the eruption struck. "Filipinos were taken by surprise by the recent Taal Volcano eruption wherein the losses in terms of life and property are still unaccounted for," his resolution read.

In a survey of 624 households in the region, a 2018 study by the Harvard Humanitarian Initiative's Program on Resilient Communities found that 99.80% of homes across the Philippines "had no disaster management plan specific for volcanic eruption."

The study also found that 43% of the Calabarzon population believed that it was children, followed by the elderly, the poor and the disabled, who were the most vulnerable during times of natural disaster.

"Patuloy lang po tayong magbayanihan dahil sa mga ganitong sakuna, walang ibang magtutulungan kung hindi tayo-tayo ring magkakabayan," Revilla said for his part.

Struggle not yet over

Despite a bulletin by state volcanologists saying that the volcano displayed "generally weaker" activity, the struggle is not yet over for the evacuees seeking shelter in these makeshift evacuation centers.

Alert level 4 remains firmly hoisted over Taal volcano, which means that a hazardous explosive eruption is imminent within hours to days, while Batangas and Cavite, which have both since been declared under a state of calamity, are still seen to experience "cloudy skies with isolated rains," the NDRRMC in its bulletin said.

Sen. Imee Marcos in a separate release called for the Department of Health to conduct an audit on the evacuees.

"Baka kasi bigla na lang tayong magulat na malaganap na yung sakit sa hanay ng mga nagsilikas gaya nang nangyari sa Tacloban noon sa panahon ng Yolanda," she explained.

"Dapat may health check agad at masuri kung sino ang dapat isugod agad sa ospital, lalo na yung mga idadialysis at isasailalim sa chemo."