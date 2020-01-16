SWS: 4 in 10 Filipinos satisfied with Robredo's short stint as ICAD co-chair

MANILA, Philippines — Four out of 10 Filipinos were satisfied with the performance of Vice President Leni Robredo as the co-chair of a multi-agency panel on the government’s anti-illegal drugs campaign for 18 days, a new Social Weather Stations survey showed.

Forty-four percent of the 1,200 respondents said they were content with the work done by Robredo during her short stint in the Inter-Agency Committee on Illegal Drugs. Of the proportion, 14% were “very satisfied,” while 30% were “somewhat satisfied.”

Of the 26% who said they were dissatisfied with the vice president’s performance, 15% were “somewhat dissatisfied” and 11% were “very dissatisfied.”

Meanwhile, 30% of the adult respondents were undecided.

This yielded a net satisfaction score of +18, classified by SWS as “moderate.”

In November 24 last year, Robredo was booted out as the co-chair of ICAD less than three weeks after she was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte. The chief executive said he could not trust the vice president with classified information.

SWS also found that 49% of Filipinos believe the sacking of Robredo was an admission by the Duterte administration that the drug war was failing.

Early in January, Robredo gave the administration's initiative, which has raised human rights concerns abroad, a dismal “1 out of 100” score, saying the authorities were only able to seize 1% of the total supply of the estimated amount of shabu in the country.

The survey was conducted from December 13 to 16 using face-to-face interviews. It had sampling error margins of ±3% for national percentages, and ±6% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.