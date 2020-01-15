First batch of OFWs repatriated from Iraq to arrive in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — The first batch of Filipinos coming from Iraq after the government ordered mandatory repatriation will
The Department of Foreign Affairs said 13 overseas Filipino workers repatriated from the Gulf state will arrive via Qatar Airways at around 4:10 p.m.
The first group, composed of seven adults and two minors, will
A second group composed of four adults will
Both groups will
"
Last week, the Philippine Embassy in Iraq raised alert level 4, which called for mandatory evacuation or mandatory repatriation.
The DFA will also
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana earlier announced that the Armed Forces of the Philippines will
The navy's BRP del Sur had departed from Manila last Tuesday for its repatriation mission for Filipinos in the Middle East.
The Philippine Coast Guard had also deployed offshore patrol vessel BRP Gabriela Silang to assist in the repatriation efforts.
- Latest
- Trending