Concessionaires Maynilad Water Services Inc. and Manila Water Co. Inc. assured consumers in the west and east zones that they can still drink the water from taps despite ashfall reaching Metro Manila.
Noel Celis/AFP/File
Amid ashfall, water supply safe, concessionaires say
Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - January 14, 2020 - 12:01am

MANILA, Philippines — Water supply in Metro Manila and nearby provinces remains safe for drinking even as ash continues to fall from Taal Volcano, according to water companies that also sent water tankers for evacuees in several sites in Southern Luzon.

Concessionaires Maynilad Water Services Inc. and Manila Water Co. Inc. assured consumers in the west and east zones that they can still drink the water from taps despite ashfall reaching Metro Manila.

In an advisory, Maynilad said water coming from its treatment facilities remains safe for drinking and it continues to monitor raw water sources and is ready to adjust dosages of water treatment chemicals if needed.

“Customers may experience low water pressure due to stronger withdrawals coming from our pipelines,” it said.

“Customers are also advised to just store enough for their needs so as not to further affect water pressure,” Maynilad added.

Manila Water also noted that water remains safe to drink as it advised consumers to properly cover water containers to avoid contamination from ash.

The company has made available 30 water tankers to provide for the needs of evacuees affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano, in various sites in Southern Luzon.

These tankers will be deployed initially to three towns in Batangas.

Four tankers will be sent to the following sites in Tanauan City: Poblacion Balele West Covered Court, Poblacion Gloria, and Tanauan City Gym 2; two to be deployed to PUP Gymnasium in Sto. Tomas; and six tankers at the Bolbok Provincial Sports Complex in Batangas City.

Request for tankers has also been received for San Luis Municipal Hall and Taal Municipal Hall in Batangas as well as in Alfonso, Cavite. Other water tankers will be on standby for deployment to other evacuation sites as requested by local government units (LGUs).

Deployed water tankers will be refilled by Laguna Water and their personnel will also lend assistance with these activities.

Meanwhile, Manila Water Foundation sent 2,000 units of five-gallon bottles of potable water to various evacuation sites, in coordination with the Batangas Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Other companies across the Ayala Group are driving efforts together with concerned LGUs to help provide urgent relief efforts.  – With Rhodina Villanueva

