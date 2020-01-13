SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Families flee their homes as the Agoncillo town in Batangas turns into an ash-filled ghost town on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, due to the eruption of the Taal Volcano.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Government work still suspended in Batangas, resumes Tuesday in Metro Manila, Central Luzon
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - January 13, 2020 - 10:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang Monday suspended government work and classes for Tuesday, January 14, in Batangas, the province worst hit by Taal Volcano's explosion. 

Work in Metro Manila and Central Luzon will resume Tuesday while the suspension of classes in these areas was left to the discretion of the local governments.

"As recommended by the NDRRMC (National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council), the suspension of classes in all levels and work in government in the Province of Batangas shall remain in force tomorrow until further advice of the LGUs concerned," a statement from the Office of the Executive Secretary said.  

"Work in government in the NCR (National Capital Region) and Region 3 shall resume tomorrow. Suspension of classes shall be left to the discretion of the local executives who are in the best position to assess the situation in their areas of responsibility," it added.

The suspension of classes and work in Batangas does not cover frontline response agencies involved in disaster response, delivery of basic and health service, and other vital services.

"The private sector is highly encouraged to suspend work for the safety of their employees," the Office of the Executive Secretary said.

Duterte to visit areas affected by eruption

President Rodrigo Duterte said he would visit the areas affected by the Taal Volcano explosion Tuesday.

"Yes, tomorrow. I will go around. If you don't see me, look for me in the ravine," he told reporters in Fort Bonifacio Monday evening.

"If I go helicopter, I won't be able to go around. I want to go around. I want to visit all the affected areas but I've been warned by a doctor to be careful...I have dynamics with smoking, the years of smoking, your lungs are affected," he added.

Duterte also warned traders not to take advantage of the situation by unduly raising the prices of face masks. He said the administration is ready to impose price caps on face masks and to distribute them for free to those who cannot afford them.

"I am not surprised because... if the demand is high then we will experience lack of supplies and then prices go up. Or the worst thing that they can do, if they have enough supplies and yet they're selling it at prohibitive prices already. So I'm setting the limit. I'd like to talk to the health secretary tomorrow," the president said.

"Do not hoard it. 'Pag tinago ninyo then I would be forced to order... pasukin ka (you will be raided)," he added.

Asked if he can withstand the ashfall, Duterte replied: "Kainin ko pa 'yang ash fall na 'yan. Pati 'yang taal na 'yan ihian ko 'yan. P***** bwisit na 'yan (I can even eat ashfall. I can pee on Taal, that b****, pest)."

TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 13, 2020 - 9:26pm

Get updates as Phivolcs issues warnings over Taal Volcano's unrest. (Main photo by AFP/Bullit Marquez)

January 13, 2020 - 9:26pm

Work in government in Metro Manila and Central Luzon resumes tomorrow, January 14, but remains suspended in Batangas.

Classes in all levels also remain canceled for tomorrow in Batangas.

Malacañang adds that the private sector is highly encouraged to suspend work for tomorrow for the safety of their employees.

January 13, 2020 - 8:07pm

The Philippine Red Cross says placing two layers of tissue paper inside a surgical mask can serve as an alternative as stores run out of N95 masks.

It says doing this improves the ability to filter tiny dust particles up to 75-90% which is almost comparable to an N95 mask.

 

 

January 13, 2020 - 7:50pm

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs issues a situation report that offers a snapshot of the human toll of Taal Volcano's eruption.

Data released by UNOCHA shows that an estimated population of 459,300 live within the 14 km danger zone.

Around 24,500 people are estimated to be displaced and the agency warns that the figure is expected to climb.

January 13, 2020 - 6:00pm

A Department of Environment and Natural Resources report on air quality in some Metro Manila cities shows an unhealthy status for sensitive groups in Taguig, Mandaluyong and Las Piñas as of 11 a.m.

It says the amount of Particulate Matter 10, which are "respirable" particles with a diameter of 10 micrometers, in these areas shot up to levels that may pose danger to people who have health problems such as bronchitis, emphysema or asthma.

"The public is therefore advised to exercise caution when going outside and to wear masks and goggles for protection."

January 13, 2020 - 4:48pm

The private sector has chipped in its relief efforts to complement that of the government, the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation, which includes the country's largest corporations, says in a release.

Among the efforts are the distribution of face masks with the help of Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation and Metrobank.

"In partnership with Airbnb Open Homes, PDRF is also ready to provide temporary accommodations for response teams," it also says.

PLDT-Smart Foundation and Smart Communications is also providing 2,000 relief packs and 1,000 hygiene kits as well as communications support for Metropolitan Manila Development volunteers deployed to Batangas.

"One Meralco Foundation (OMF) also sent two solar mobile charging stations in evacuation centers in Alfonso, Cavite and is ready to distribute 3,000 relief packs for various evacuation centers in Cavite and Batangas," PDRF says.

"In anticipation of requests for support from the government and other response partners, Meralco has generator sets on standby, Manila Water Foundation is set to deploy 2,000 five-gallon units of bottled water, and Metro Pacific Investments Foundation has prepositioned 1,000 blankets, 1,000 mats, 1,500 shirts, and 100 pieces of water filters for families."

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for January 14, 2020
By Rosette Adel | 9 hours ago
A number of towns and cities canceled classes for Tuesday, January 14, as Taal Volcano continues to rumble.
Headlines
fbfb
Best- to worst-case scenarios: Taal eruption may last from days to months
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
If worse comes to worst, the eruption of Taal Volcano may last for months or even years, according to the Philippine Institute...
Headlines
fbfb
Maps of areas in immediate danger from a hazardous Taal eruption
10 hours ago
Maps released by state volcanologists show the extent of possible hazards that accompany a dangerous eruption of Taal Volcano...
Headlines
fbfb
LIST: Where you can donate for Taal Volcano relief efforts
By Franco Luna | 11 hours ago
Here are the relief initiatives where you can help out.
Headlines
fbfb
'Signs of the times'? Simultaneous volcanic activity is normal, scientists say
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 hours ago
Social media users have interpreted the eruption count as a “sign of the times,” a precursor of a doomsday event...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
32 minutes ago
Volcanic tsunami feared in Taal
By Helen Flores | 32 minutes ago
As Taal Volcano began spewing lava yesterday, state volcanologists warned of “hazardous eruption” within days...
Headlines
fbfb
32 minutes ago
State of calamity declared in Batangas
By Emmanuel Tupas | 32 minutes ago
The province of Batangas was placed under a state of calamity yesterday, a day after Taal Volcano exploded, sending ash and...
Headlines
fbfb
32 minutes ago
Stores run out of N95 masks; profiteers warned
By Rey Galupo | 32 minutes ago
To protect themselves from respiratory diseases that may result from the ashfall spewed by Taal Volcano, Filipinos have been...
Headlines
fbfb
32 minutes ago
NAIA partially opens
By Alexis Romero | 32 minutes ago
The Ninoy Aquino International Airport resumed partial operations yesterday morning after being closed due to the eruption...
Headlines
fbfb
32 minutes ago
Duterte vows to sign EO on medicine price caps
By Alexis Romero | 32 minutes ago
President Duterte has vowed to sign a proposed executive order that would lower the prices of more than 100 life-saving medicines,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with