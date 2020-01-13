Government work still suspended in Batangas, resumes Tuesday in Metro Manila, Central Luzon

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang Monday suspended government work and classes for Tuesday, January 14, in Batangas, the province worst hit by Taal Volcano's explosion.
Work in Metro Manila and Central Luzon will resume Tuesday while the suspension of classes in these areas was left to the discretion of the local governments.
"As recommended by the NDRRMC (National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council), the suspension of classes in all levels and work in government in the Province of Batangas shall remain in force tomorrow until further advice of the LGUs concerned," a statement from the Office of the Executive Secretary said.
"Work in government in the NCR (National Capital Region) and Region 3 shall resume tomorrow. Suspension of classes shall be left to the discretion of the local executives who are in the best position to assess the situation in their areas of responsibility," it added.
The suspension of classes and work in Batangas does not cover frontline response agencies involved in disaster response, delivery of basic and health service, and other vital services.
"The private sector is highly encouraged to suspend work for the safety of their employees," the Office of the Executive Secretary said.
Duterte to visit areas affected by eruption
President Rodrigo Duterte said he would visit the areas affected by the Taal Volcano explosion Tuesday.
"Yes, tomorrow. I will go around. If you don't see me, look for me in the ravine," he told reporters in Fort Bonifacio Monday evening.
"If I go helicopter, I won't be able to go around. I want to go around. I want to visit all the affected areas but I've been warned by a doctor to be careful...I have dynamics with smoking, the years of smoking, your lungs are affected," he added.
Duterte also warned traders not to take advantage of the situation by unduly raising the prices of face masks. He said the administration is ready to impose price caps on face masks and to distribute them for free to those who cannot afford them.
"I am not surprised because... if the demand is high then we will experience lack of supplies and then prices go up. Or the worst thing that they can do, if they have enough supplies and yet they're selling it at prohibitive prices already. So I'm setting the limit. I'd like to talk to the health secretary tomorrow," the president said.
"Do not hoard it. 'Pag tinago ninyo then I would be forced to order... pasukin ka (you will be raided)," he added.
Asked if he can withstand the ashfall, Duterte replied: "Kainin ko pa 'yang ash fall na 'yan. Pati 'yang taal na 'yan ihian ko 'yan. P***** bwisit na 'yan (I can even eat ashfall. I can pee on Taal, that b****, pest)."
Work in government in Metro Manila and Central Luzon resumes tomorrow, January 14, but remains suspended in Batangas.
Classes in all levels also remain canceled for tomorrow in Batangas.
Malacañang adds that the private sector is highly encouraged to suspend work for tomorrow for the safety of their employees.
The Philippine Red Cross says placing two layers of tissue paper inside a surgical mask can serve as an alternative as stores run out of N95 masks.
It says doing this improves the ability to filter tiny dust particles up to 75-90% which is almost comparable to an N95 mask.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs issues a situation report that offers a snapshot of the human toll of Taal Volcano's eruption.
Data released by UNOCHA shows that an estimated population of 459,300 live within the 14 km danger zone.
Around 24,500 people are estimated to be displaced and the agency warns that the figure is expected to climb.
A Department of Environment and Natural Resources report on air quality in some Metro Manila cities shows an unhealthy status for sensitive groups in Taguig, Mandaluyong and Las Piñas as of 11 a.m.
It says the amount of Particulate Matter 10, which are "respirable" particles with a diameter of 10 micrometers, in these areas shot up to levels that may pose danger to people who have health problems such as bronchitis, emphysema or asthma.
"The public is therefore advised to exercise caution when going outside and to wear masks and goggles for protection."
The private sector has chipped in its relief efforts to complement that of the government, the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation, which includes the country's largest corporations, says in a release.
Among the efforts are the distribution of face masks with the help of Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation and Metrobank.
"In partnership with Airbnb Open Homes, PDRF is also ready to provide temporary accommodations for response teams," it also says.
PLDT-Smart Foundation and Smart Communications is also providing 2,000 relief packs and 1,000 hygiene kits as well as communications support for Metropolitan Manila Development volunteers deployed to Batangas.
"One Meralco Foundation (OMF) also sent two solar mobile charging stations in evacuation centers in Alfonso, Cavite and is ready to distribute 3,000 relief packs for various evacuation centers in Cavite and Batangas," PDRF says.
"In anticipation of requests for support from the government and other response partners, Meralco has generator sets on standby, Manila Water Foundation is set to deploy 2,000 five-gallon units of bottled water, and Metro Pacific Investments Foundation has prepositioned 1,000 blankets, 1,000 mats, 1,500 shirts, and 100 pieces of water filters for families."
