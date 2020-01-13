Government work still suspended in Batangas, resumes Tuesday in Metro Manila, Central Luzon

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang Monday suspended government work and classes for Tuesday, January 14, in Batangas, the province worst hit by Taal Volcano's explosion.

Work in Metro Manila and Central Luzon will resume Tuesday while the suspension of classes in these areas was left to the discretion of the local governments.

"As recommended by the NDRRMC (National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council), the suspension of classes in all levels and work in government in the Province of Batangas shall remain in force tomorrow until further advice of the LGUs concerned," a statement from the Office of the Executive Secretary said.

"Work in government in the NCR (National Capital Region) and Region 3 shall resume tomorrow. Suspension of classes shall be left to the discretion of the local executives who are in the best position to assess the situation in their areas of responsibility," it added.

The suspension of classes and work in Batangas does not cover frontline response agencies involved in disaster response, delivery of basic and health service, and other vital services.

"The private sector is highly encouraged to suspend work for the safety of their employees," the Office of the Executive Secretary said.

Duterte to visit areas affected by eruption

President Rodrigo Duterte said he would visit the areas affected by the Taal Volcano explosion Tuesday.

"Yes, tomorrow. I will go around. If you don't see me, look for me in the ravine," he told reporters in Fort Bonifacio Monday evening.

"If I go helicopter, I won't be able to go around. I want to go around. I want to visit all the affected areas but I've been warned by a doctor to be careful...I have dynamics with smoking, the years of smoking, your lungs are affected," he added.

Duterte also warned traders not to take advantage of the situation by unduly raising the prices of face masks. He said the administration is ready to impose price caps on face masks and to distribute them for free to those who cannot afford them.

"I am not surprised because... if the demand is high then we will experience lack of supplies and then prices go up. Or the worst thing that they can do, if they have enough supplies and yet they're selling it at prohibitive prices already. So I'm setting the limit. I'd like to talk to the health secretary tomorrow," the president said.

"Do not hoard it. 'Pag tinago ninyo then I would be forced to order... pasukin ka (you will be raided)," he added.

Asked if he can withstand the ashfall, Duterte replied: "Kainin ko pa 'yang ash fall na 'yan. Pati 'yang taal na 'yan ihian ko 'yan. P***** bwisit na 'yan (I can even eat ashfall. I can pee on Taal, that b****, pest)."