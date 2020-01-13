Air quality in parts of Metro Manila ‘unhealthy’ for sensitive people — DENR

MANILA, Philippines — Air quality in some areas in Metro Manila remains at levels that may pose risks to human health as ash from erupting Taal Volcano, south of the capital, pours over parts of Luzon.

Taal Volcano on Sunday spewed ash, rumbled with earthquakes and exploded with lightning above its crest, sending thousands of people living nearby to evacuation centers.

A "hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days," the nation's seismological agency warned.

In a statement, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources said that as of 11 a.m. Monday, the amount of Particulate Matter 10, or PM10, in the cities of Taguig, Mandaluyong and Las Piñas surged to levels that are “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

The contaminated air in areas with high PM10 may pose danger to people who have health problems such as bronchitis, emphysema or asthma, the DENR said.

PM10 are particles with a diameter of 10 micrometers. These particles are so fine that they are also called "respirable" particulate matter, the DENR explained.

“The public is therefore advised to exercise caution when going outside and to wear masks and goggles for protection,” it added.

According to the Environment department, air quality in Malabon City and San Juan City is at a “good” level while it is at “moderate/fair” level in cities of Pasig, Makati and Parañaque.

Manila Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan said Monday prices of face masks in the capital jumped by as high as P200 apiece amid high demand.

The Department of Trade and Industry on Monday warned businesses against raising the prices of face masks and gas masks, saying the government “will not hesitate to file administrative and criminal charges against unscrupulous business entities and individuals.”